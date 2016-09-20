Crusaders to face Hurricanes twice in 2017 as Sanzaar refuses to change format

OPINION: The Lions, Jaguares and Kings.

The Crusaders won't play any of those sides next season as Sanzaar remains committed to a lousy Super Rugby format that ignores the wishes of the teams and customers, whether they be TV subscribers or ticket holders.

Cop it sweet, says Sanzaar. What are you going to do about it?

GETTY IMAGES Lock Sam Whitelock looks to offload during the Crusaders' match against the Brumbies in Canberra this year. The two teams will play their first Super Rugby match in Christchurch on February 25 next year.

Good point. There's not much we can do, other than switch channels to avoid watching tedious games that disappoint as much as they frustrate.

The press release accompanying Sanzaar's revelation of the draw was a piece of work; CEO Andy Marinos noted a global audience of just over 50 million viewers viewed games this year, with just over two million attending fixtures.

For many New Zealanders it means nothing. They want quality, not quantity, but won't get it.

Why angle this story on the teams the Crusaders won't meet in 2017?

Because when analysing the Super Rugby calendar it pays to determine whether the local team is going to get shafted before the season starts.

To be fair the Crusaders can't gripe too much, although being denied the chance to play the Jaguares could be a sore point given they proved such easy meat this season.

This is what Sanzaar will direct your way when Super Rugby kicks off with a Thursday night match - yes, that's right on a Thursday - between the Rebels and Blues in Melbourne on February 23: An unsatisfactory four-strong conference system split between Australasian and New Zealand groups, a confusing playoff series in which geography plays a major role in determining the top eight seedings, a lopsided allocation of "derby" games and confirmation that even though there are 18 teams they won't all meet each other.

At least the Crusaders will play the Sunwolves, which should be an easy four competition points.

None of the five New Zealand clubs met the battlers from Tokyo this year, and were unimpressed that other teams had the advantage of securing an easy win.

Because each team can only play six matches within its own conference, the Crusaders are scheduled to meet the Blues and Chiefs just once next year. Home games include the opener against the Brumbies on February 25, and encounters with the Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Force, Sunwolves and Stormers.

The South African leg is relatively kind; they will be hosted by the Cheetahs and Bulls in Bloemfontein and Pretoria on April 30 and May 7.

Complicating matters is the British and Irish Lions tour, with the Crusaders scheduled to meet them in Christchurch on June 10 - a week after playing the Highlanders at AMI Stadium.

Sanzaar have served-up a pig's breakfast. Diligent fans will no doubt sift through the muck to get their regular rugby fix, but the danger is that some switch off completely. Perhaps it would be hard to blame them.

