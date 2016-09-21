All Blacks no risk takers

All Blacks will limit rotation and nail this test record

GETTY IMAGES Jerome Kaino's inclusion in the All Blacks' squad for the South African leg of their tour shows that getting to 18 consecutive test wins is a huge motivation.

OPINION: When the All Blacks named Jerome Kaino for the second leg of their upcoming tour of Argentina and South Africa, it gave some context to Steve Hansen's remarks last weekend.

Speaking after the Springboks test, Hansen said the time was coming when the All Blacks would need to "roll the dice" at the selection table to keep the players fresh.

Kaino's inclusion shows there is a limit to the All Blacks' appetite for risk.

Kaino's inclusion gives them the possibility that against the Springboks, on their turf, the hardest man in New Zealand rugby is available.

And Kaino's inclusion is absolutely the correct thing to do.

Clearly, there could be one or two changes for the next two tests, but the All Blacks are surely close enough to that elusive record of 18 straight test wins not to get too clever.

For the record, that 18th test would be against the Wallabies on October 22 at Eden Park. The test after that is against Ireland in Chicago on November 5 - that's the greater opportunity to hand a few starting jerseys to players who have thus far been on the fringes.

The debut of James Broadhurst against the Springboks in Johannesburg last year is the cautionary tale here.

The All Blacks often say they learn more from defeats than wins but on that occasion the opposite may have been true.

They learnt that Lima Sopoaga can handle the heat and they also learnt - or more accurately, had it confirmed - that very good Super Rugby forwards are not necessarily ready for the Springboks in South Africa.

Lest we forget, Broadhurst was quite outstanding for the Hurricanes last year, one of the most dominant big men in the competition.

He cleaned human debris out of the tackle area, and punched his way through the line when carrying the ball.

He finally did all the things people had been looking for from a man of his size. And then he endured a torrid first half in Johannesburg that could kindly be described as a learning experience.

He was dominated in contact by the Springboks pairing of Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth and hooked at half-time for Sam Whitelock.

Had the All Blacks lost that match, his performance would have been picked apart and his selection criticised.

It is a sad, depressing fact that a lingering, concussion-related injury has deprived Broadhurst the opportunity to move on from that test but there's no way its lessons would have escaped the All Blacks' coaches.

The same coaching panel also know two things:

First, at some point this year, South Africa are going to front. They are going to pick their best back line, either by chance or design, and stick Damian de Allende at No.12 and move Jesse Kriel to No.15. Their pack is going to carry hard, their scrum is going to function, and they are going to put teams under physical pressure.

Second, there is no guarantee that the All Blacks are going to get the opportunity to reach this 18-test streak on a regular basis.

Sure, we may all think that they will but whenever we slip into that thinking the welcome words of All Blacks second-rower Luke Romano this week help us snap out of it.

"You don't want to get ahead of yourself and think that you're bigger than the game," Romano said. "As soon as that happens someone's going to tip you up and you're going to look like an absolute dick."

- Stuff