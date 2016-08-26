Auckland hold off Northland

Auckland bounce back from Canterbury humbling with tough win over Northland in NPC

Simon Watts Auckland players celebrate Pryor Collier's opening try at Eden Park.

Auckland bounced back from last week's Canterbury hiding with an ugly 37-15 win over Northland at Eden Park on Friday night.

Last year's runners-up were made to battle hard as they secured a bonus-point victory with Vince Aso's late try, with their championship opponents pushing them all way in dreadful conditions in Auckland.

A strong finish did the trick, though, as Northland's resistance wilted in the driving wind and rain, with Auckland's ruthless streak in attack turning the tide in their favour.

Steven Luatua was a strong presence for Auckland at No 8 and he went over twice either side of the hour to take them out to an unassailable lead.

Northland's lineout left a lot to be desired, and needs fixing up quickly, with the visitors only winning 3 from 10 from their own throw.

And Auckland capitalised on that time and time again, but the premiership side have plenty to do based on their first hour if they're to be challengers once more, after last week's 43-3 loss to champions Canterbury.

Northland lost three forwards in the first half, with Mike Faleafa, Dan Pryor and Joshua Goodhue all suffering injuries.

Replacement hooker Ross Wright had to replace Goodhue in the second row, to epitomise their wretched luck. Their bench was cleared after 65 minutes.

The loss of Highlanders loose forward Pryor is a massive blow, as Northland's search for an elusive victory - their first since 2014 - stretches another week, after their 34-27 loss to Manawatu in round one last Friday night.

The blustery conditions were apparent from the start, but Peter Breen's early 40-metre penalty made light work of the brutal breeze sweeping across Eden Park, to edge Northland 3-0 in front.

Auckland levelled the scores a minute later, though, as Simon Hickey nudged one between the sticks.

It was perhaps inevitable that the game's first try came from a high bomb, launched by Hickey, that bounced into Melani Nanai's hands.

The Blues fullback's lovely one-handed offload then sent Pryor Collier clear to score after 13 minutes.

With the wind in their favour, Northland had opportunities and openings, but their awful lineout retention was costing them dearly.

Their night was made worse, as Pryor hobbled off with injury in the 25th minute, just before Kurt Eklund crashed over from a powerful rolling maul on the next play.

Ironically it was Pryor's replacement, Josh Larsen, who dragged Northland back into the contest with a try just before half-time to make it 15-8.

Hickey's second penalty opened the scoring in the second half, before Luatua's double gave Auckland a 30-8 lead.

Crusaders winger Jone Macilai scored a late consolation try, before Aso secured Auckland's bonus point win by chasing down a kick to the corner.

Auckland 37 (Pryor Collier, Kert Eklund, Steven Luatua 2, Vince Aso tries; Simon Hickey 3 cons, 2 pens) 15 Northland (Josh Larsen, Jone Macilai tries; Malcolm MacLeod con; Peter Breen pen). HT: 15-8

