Waikato retain Ranfurly Shield

Waikato resist North Harbour fight back to retain the Ranfurly Shield in Hamilton

BRUCE LIM/PHOTOSPORT Loni Uhila waltzed over for Waikato's second try against North Harbour.

Waikato's early breathtaking blitz of tries was enough for them to retain the Ranfurly Shield as they beat North Harbour 26-15 in Hamilton on Saturday.

Harbour were still mentally on the bus after 20 minutes, which was epitomised by Jacob Skeen charging down Bryn Gatland's kick in the opening minute, leading to the first of Waikato's three tries in a one-sided first quarter.

Harbour spent six seconds in Waikato's 22 in the first 25 minutes. But once their powerful midfield got their hands on the ball, Waikato's grip on the Log o' Wood loosened.

And the momentum swung, with Harbour's dangerous backline finding space and gaps to pin the holders back at Waikato Stadium.

So much for that start that saw Waikato have 80 per cent of the ball early doors, in their 100th shield game. Harbour were on top, with their players fuelled by that extra emotion, that extra step, and that extra drive that challenging for the shield can bring.

But the game seemed to turn on Atu Moli's huge defensive hit on Harbour's Brandon Nansen in centre field on the hour, and Waikato's forwards carried their youthful team towards their territory.

Hame Faiva's crucial score after 66 minutes put the Mooloo men 26-15 ahead, which crushed Harbour's resistance. The only black mark on Waikato's day was losing James Tucker to a nasty looking injury in the first half.

Harbour had started disastrously, with Skeen's charge-down of Gatland's kick putting Waikato on the front foot.

The giant lock picked up as Harbour's defence scrambled back on their own line, before Isaac Boss ripped the ball out of the ruck, and touched the ball against the post for a try.

The veteran halfback, back with his home province after 11 years in Ireland, appeared to knock on before reaching out to score. But referee Mike Fraser's arm went up and it soon got worse for the visitors.

A break down the right from debutant winger Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara gave the Mooloo men a lineout inside Harbour's 22, and they drove to the line.

Then from nowhere, Loni Uhila spun around from the back of the ruck to score without a finger laid on the 125kg prop.

Harbour had another escape when Willis Halaholo was held up inches short of the line after he broke through the middle.

Waikato's tremendous opening quarter brought another try after some close calls, as former Crusaders centre Nathaniel Apa stepped inside and dived over.

Harbour did hit back after half an hour with Waikato opened up in midfield, and Michael Little burst through the middle to score.

Gatland added another three off the tee, to leave Harbour trailing just 19-10 at halftime, which was a decent return for the visitors after their slow start.

But the challengers started the second half far better than the first, as Afa Fa'atau intercepted Sam Christie's loose pass, before Bryn Hall touched down in the 45th minute.

Matt Vaega then spurned an almost certain try under pressure from Jordan Trainor, with the Harbour centre spilling the ball with the line at his mercy.

Waikato hung on and began to win the arm wrestle again. Faiva's try and Harbour errors, forced by desperation, means the Mooloo men will defend the Shield again next week against Manawatu.

Waikato 26 (Isaac Boss, Loni Uhila, Nathaniel Apa, Hame Faiva tries; Jordan Trainor 3 cons) North Harbour 15 (Michael Little, Bryn Hall tries; Bryn Gatland con, pen). HT: 19-10

