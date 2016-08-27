Coach proud of Waikato players

Sean Botherway proud of Waikato for digging deep in defending the Ranfurly Shield

Bruce Lim Waikato's players battled back to win the arm wrestle and hold on to the Ranfurly Shield.

Waikato head coach Sean Botherway was beaming with pride after his side dug deep to hold on to the Ranfurly Shield for another week.

North Harbour were Waikato's first challengers from the national provincial championship in 2016, and they finally came to the party after the Mooloo men raced out to a 19-0 lead at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

Tries from Michael Little and Bryn Hall either side of half-time appeared to flip the contest in Harbour's favour.

And Waikato had a lucky escape when ahead 19-15, when Matt Vaega was about to give Harbour the lead. But he knocked on in the act of scoring, as Jordan Trainor did enough to dislodge the ball from his grasp.

That desperate play from Trainor was key in swinging the momentum back in Waikato's favour. Atu Moli's big hit on Brandon Nansen then revitalised the holders, who soon went further ahead as hooker Hame Faiva scored in the 66th minute.

The Mooloo men held on to win 26-15 in their 100th shield game and denied Harbour their chance to win the shield back for the first time since 2007.

"That was Ranfurly Shield rugby at its best," said Botherway. "We put ourselves under a little bit of pressure late in that first half, and probably didn't start the second so well, but I'm really proud of the boys."

Waikato cut Harbour to pieces in the opening quarter, with tries from Isaac Boss, Loni Uhila and Nathaniel Apa. With a bit of luck and better execution, it could have been more.

"The boys were really excited. A lot's made of the challenge and the North Harbour boys were up for it," added Botherway.

"We played by far the better rugby in first quarter and that's going to tell the tale in the end."

36-year-old halfback Boss, who skippered the side in Stephen Donald's absence was rapt with Waikato's resilience.

"You've just got to fight your way back into it," he said. "There's no special trick to it. You've just got to grind it out, roll your sleeves up and all work together."

Manawatu will challenge Waikato for the shield next Sunday.

- Stuff