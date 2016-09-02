Kerr-Barlow back for Mooloos

Tawera Kerr-Barlow makes surprise return for Ranfurly Shield defence

Tawera Kerr-Barlow wasn't originally one of the players released by the All Blacks, but will now feature in Waikato's Ranfurly Shield defence against Manawatu on Sunday.





Tawera Kerr-Barlow has returned from an overseas break early enough to be a surprise inclusion in Waikato's side for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Manawatu on Sunday.

The halfback hasn't featured for the All Blacks in their victories over the Wallabies the past two weekends, and wasn't announced as one of the players released from the squad to play this round of the NPC. But it was later revealed the 26-year-old was in fact an option of turning out for the Mooloos, if he was back from a trip to Rarotonga for personal reasons, in enough time.

Kerr-Barlow got back into the country on Friday and has been named on the bench for the match at Waikato Stadium, with captain Isaac Boss retaining the starting role, and Pele Cowley dropping out of the reserves. Coach Sean Botherway said because of Kerr-Barlow's lack of time with the group, he wasn't considered a starting option, but that he would train with the team on Saturday and was a very handy inclusion.

"I think late in a Shield game, the ability to bring on All Black World Cup-winning halfback has certainly more upside than down," Botherway said.

Waikato have also welcomed back fellow All Blacks squad member Damian McKenzie, though he has surprisingly been named at fullback, with Botherway keen on keeping the halves combination of Boss and Sam Christie, which operated well in last weekend's Shield defence against North Harbour, before McKenzie links back up with the All Blacks again next week.

"It's about seamless transition really, it's what fits the team the best," Botherway said.

With McKenzie at the back, Jordan Trainor has been shifted to the right wing, with Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara dropping to the bench. Whetu Douglas returns at No 8, with Jordan Manihera moving to blindside, in place of James Tucker, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Harbour.

Ironically, Tucker's injury has brought about a callup for his older brother, Brad, a mobile lock who was playing in Canterbury but couldn't crack their NPC squad. He was brought into the Waikato squad at the start of the campaign as injury cover for Leva Fifita, has played two games for the development side, and will start in the second row on Sunday, with Brian Alainu'uese withdrawing on Friday due to personal reasons, and Adam Burn coming onto the bench.

Waikato will be intent on replicating the fast start they achieved against Harbour, where they raced out of the blocks to lead 19-0 after 20 minutes, but know they need to be more clinical after having to work hard to eventually see off the challengers.

"We were really rapt with the resilience we showed in defence last week," Botherway said. "We'd like to be a little bit more connected, and apply pressure without those individual acts. And in attack we still think we've got a way to go in our breakdown work, but we've talked about a couple of things there, just generally trying to keep the tempo in our game."

Manawatu started the season with a 34-27 win away to Northland, before scraping home against Southland 34-31 in Palmerston North, having almost blown their 24-0 halftime lead. This week there is plenty more at stake, with the energy and the emotion that comes with the Log o' Wood.

"We understand what the challenger will bring in a Shield game," Botherway said. "Our focus is to assert ourselves over the top of that and not let that become an issue, so we've spoken a lot about that."

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Rd 3/Ranfurly Shield

Waikato v Manawatu

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Sunday, 4.35pm

WAIKATO: Damian McKenzie, Jordan Trainor, Nathaniel Apa, Willis Halaholo, Sevu Reece, Sam Christie, Isaac Boss (c), Whetu Douglas, Murray Iti, Jordan Manihera, Brad Tucker, Jacob Skeen, Atu Moli, Hame Faiva, Loni Uhila. Reserves: Steven Misa, Sefo Kautai, Latu Talakai, Adam Burn, Mitch Jacobson, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Tevita Taufui, Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara.

MANAWATU: Jason Emery, Newton Tudreu, Hamish Northcott, Ngani Laumape, Ambrose Curtis, Otere Black, Toby Morland, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Callum Gibbins (c), Jackson Hemopo, Kane Thompson, Tom Parsons, Mike Alaalatoa, Hunter Prescott, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Travis Taylor, Tuki Raimona, Chris Eves, Valentino Mapapalangi, Antonio Kiri Kiri, Jamie Booth, Sam Malcolm, Nathan Tudreu.

Referee: Paul Williams

