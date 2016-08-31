Tucker injury a 'massive blow'

James Tucker's injury a 'massive blow' as Waikato consider cover options for NPC

Bruce Lim Waikato are considering cover options after James Tucker suffered a serious knee injury.

We haven't seen the last of James Tucker.

The 22-year-old forward suffered a season-ending knee last Saturday, as Waikato defended the Ranfurly Shield with a 26-15 win over North Harbour.

But Waikato's forwards coach, Carl Hoeft, says Tucker's character will see him come back stronger.

This year was Tucker's first playing Super Rugby for the Chiefs, but it ended with him struggling with a hernia problem.

READ MORE:

* Waikato lose Tucker for NPC

* Coach proud of Waikato players

* Waikato retain Ranfurly Shield

* Uhila: "Experience I'll never forget"

* Halaholo committed to Cardiff

And after starting Waikato's opening two matches at blindside flanker in the national provincial championship, Tucker's year is over after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"James had been playing really well for us. We've moved him to six [from lock] and he'd been showing really great performances there," said Hoeft.

"So it's a massive blow, not only for us but for himself. He's had a couple of years of injury, so we wish him all the best and I'm sure we haven't seen the last of James because he's that sort of character. He's competitive and he wants to do well."

Tucker's absence leaves Waikato considering a move to boost their back row, which may see Tucker's older brother, Brad, join the squad.

Adam Burn has missed the first two weeks of NPC with a knee injury, but he's back in contention for another defence of the shield against Manawatu in Hamilton on Sunday.

Whetu Douglas, who replaced Tucker against Harbour, could be recalled to the starting XV.

Murray Iti and Jordan Manihera started at openside flanker and No 8 respectively, with Mitch Jacobson and Leva Fifita also in the mix.

Jake Ale could be called up from the wider training squad.

Captain Stephen Donald is still sidelined with a lat injury, while fullback Shaun Stevenson is running at training, as he recovers from the knee injury he picked up in the opening round loss to Tasman.

Damian McKenzie is back with the squad after spending a week with the All Blacks, for the second Bledisloe Cup test with the Wallabies in Wellington. Anton Lienert-Brown and Tawera Kerr-Barlow remain unavailable.

The All Blacks squad will reassemble on September 4 in Hamilton for the Argentina test.

- Stuff