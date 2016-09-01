Hawke's Bay crushed by Counties

Counties Manukau crush Hawke's Bay to climb up table

Counties Manukau's Sione Molia forced his way through the Hawke's Bay defence to help his side.

Counties Manukau convincingly beat Hawke's Bay 48-20 in an all Premiership battle in the national provincial championship on Thursday night in Napier to record their second straight win.

Having narrowly defeated Bay of Plenty 39-34 on Sunday, Counties went up another gear as they dismantled a Hawke's Bay team that lost the battle of the big forward packs.

All Blacks halfback August Pulu, who was installed as Counties captain for this game, was superb in setting up two of his team's tries and showed that he'll be a great acquisition for the Blues next season.

For the Magpies, they remain winless after three games of this year's campaign and are already favourites for relegation to the Championship.

READ MORE

* Surprise change for Taranaki

* Lions make two changes for Harbour

At times they were able to launch nice attacks, but there were too many handling errors and dropped balls for them to be as threatening as they needed to be.

The game started in an unusual fashion for New Zealand rugby with Counties' first-five Piers Francis kicking a drop goal in the fourth minute.

Four minutes later the Steelers had the opening try after Pulu made an enterprising line break, then put through a grubber, which Luteru Laulala skilfully picked up then grounded over the line.

Ihaia West got the Magpies on the board in the 15th minute with a penalty and their star wing Robbie Fruean grabbed a pass and ran in on the right flank for a try, with West's conversion squaring the game up at 10-10.

Counties hit back immediately with Pulu creating another try, launching a cross field kick to Sam Vaka, who had just one player to beat.

Jordan Taufua ran through some weak Hawke's Bay defence for Counties' next try in the 30th minute, while a West penalty made the score 22-13 to the Steelers at the break.

Francis goaled three penalties for Counties in the first 11 minutes of the second half as Hawke's Bay's ill discipline was costing them dearly.

The Magpies had plenty of possession and territory for the next 10 minutes, but couldn't get any reward from it and the next three points came from Francis' right boot in the 64th minute.

Fullback Ryan Tongia picked up a try for Hawke's Bay four minutes later, but Taufua's second try with nine minutes to go secured not only the game, but the four-try bonus point.

There was one more kick in the teeth for Hawke's Bay to come with Sione Fifita crashing over from close range with three minutes left on the clock.

Counties Manukau 48 (Luteru Laulala, Sam Vaka, Jordan Taufua 2, Sione Fifita tries; Piers Francis drop goal, 4 cons, 4 pens) beat Hawke's Bay 20 (Robbie Fruean, Ryan Tongia try; Ihaia West 2 pens, 2 cons), . HT: 22-13.

- Stuff