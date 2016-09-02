Ten minute blitz lifts Auckland to big win over Southland

ROBYN EDIE Stags player Dylan Collier on the run while Auckland's Pryor Collier, left, looks to line up the tackle.

Auckland have remarkably scored five tries in the final 10 minutes of the game to blitz Southland 51-16 at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

For 70 minutes of the game a spirited Southland outfit was in the contest before falling apart in a horror 10 minute period.

The Stags made some adjustments to the original team wich was named with first five-eighth Wharenui Hawera ruled out with injury.

All Black first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga went from fullback to the No 10 jersey and Junior Ngaluafe was brought in to start at fullback.

James Schrader was also ruled out which meant Kieran Moffat was moved from the bench to start at second five-eighth and Keanu Kahukura was brought on to the bench.

Auckland was also dealt a blow early in the game when No 8 Steven Luatua rolled his ankle and had to leave the field.

After fending off a decent wave of attack from Auckland Southland gained field possession and Sopoaga was able to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

Prop Charlie Faumuina, in his 50th match for Auckland, was penalised at a ruck and Sopoaga from 5m in from touch made no mistake.

Auckland first five-eighth Simon Hickey was able to level the scores with a penalty of his own 10 minutes later but that was almost a win to Southland.

The Stags had done a lot of defending in the first quarter of the game and Auckland had originally turned down a relatively handy shot at goal.

However, when they were unable to break the Stags defensive line Hickey was quick to take the shot second time around when they had another opportunity.

Auckland quickly went back on attack and hammered the Southland but again had to settle for a Hickey penalty to make it 6-3 after 24 minutes.

Hickey then extended it to 9-6 soon after with a third penalty but the spirited Southland wasn't letting up and Sopoaga was able to grab one back to make 9-6 at halftime.

It took an intercept for Auckland to score their first try of the night.

Just a minute into the second half Sopoaga unleashed a wide pass which was picked off by centre Rieko Ioane who scooted from halfway to score the first of his two tries.

Replacement Auckland prop Tom McHugh was penalised in the 48th minute for a lifting tackle which looked certain to be worthy of a yellow card but McHugh was let off the hook.

Sopoaga reduced the gap to 16-9 with the kick.

Ironically it was Southland who had a man yellow carded in second five-eighth Moffat soon after for slowing the ball down.

The penalties kept mounting and Sopoaga took it one step too far which seen him also shown the yellow card.

With two backs down Southland was also going to struggle to defend from set piece and that proved to be the case as wing Joe Ravouvou scored soon after and the Hickey conversion made it 23-9.

Against all odds with 13 against 15 Southland found field position and veteran halfback found a hole from a ruck and dived through to score.

Rugby can be cruel though, Southland didn't deserve what was about to come in the final 10 minutes given what they had produced in the first 70 minutes of the game.

Both Ioane brothers, Patrick Tuipulotu, Pyror Collier, Kurt Eklund all scored tries in the final 10 minutes to blow out the scoreline.

​Auckland 51 (Rieko Ioane 2, Joe Ravaouvou, Patrick Tuipulotu, Pryor Collier, Kurt Eklund tries; Simon Hickey 5 con, 3 pen, Jono Hickey 1 con) Southland 16 (Jimmy Cowan try; Lima Sopoaga 3 pen, Jaye Thompson 1 con). HT: 9-6.

- Stuff