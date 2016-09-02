Recap: Southland Stags v Auckland - NPC week three

Southland Stags No 8 Mika Mafi throws a pass.
Kavinda Herath/ Fairfax NZ

Southland Stags No 8 Mika Mafi throws a pass.

Auckland run away from The Stags in Invercargill after a tight first half.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

Who should go?

Ten minute blitz lifts Auckland

Dagg wins battle of 'Izzies'

Kids felt 'intimidated'

Recap: Southland v Auckland

Dagg: Bledisloe's not 'tiddlywinks'

Whingeing Wallabies must stop

No verbals for Pumas

Wallabies backing Moore

Turbos' shield build-up low key

Lions expect bombardment

Hastings' unbeaten 1st XV run continues

Kerr-Barlow back for Mooloos

Nonu a £1m target

Taranaki coach focuses on defence to beat Tasman

Ad Feedback
special offers