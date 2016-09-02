Recap: Southland v Auckland

Recap: Southland Stags v Auckland - NPC week three
Auckland run away from The Stags in Invercargill after a tight first half.
- Stuff
Auckland run away from The Stags in Invercargill after a tight first half.
- Stuff
Ten minute blitz lifts Auckland
Dagg: Bledisloe's not 'tiddlywinks'
Turbos' shield build-up low key
Hastings' unbeaten 1st XV run continues
New Zealand earthquake: Aftershocks after 7.1 magnitude quake off East Cape
Live coverage recap: New Zealand 7.1 magnitude quake on East Cape
East Cape earthquake damages historic home, sends people to higher ground
Big shake was complex and may have been two earthquakes
The world's most beautiful beaches are also the most dangerous
Auckland school tells pupils to leave eggs, nuts and dairy products at home
Breast cancer patient's inability to work down to 'sexual activity' by Work and Income
Body of Kiwi missing off south of France found
Bali drug arrest a holiday gone 'bad'
Canterbury quake in 2010 was the same magnitude and also occurred early morning