Tasman hold off Taranaki

Tasman Makos score gritty home NPC rugby win over Taranaki Bulls

The Tasman Makos have produced a gutsy second half performance to record a vital 25-20 national provincial championship rugby win over Taranaki at Nelson's Trafalgar Park.

Under the pump at halftime from a physical Taranaki side, Tasman eventually rallied on the back of Marty Banks unerring boot to clinch their second win of the season on Saturday.

Banks ended the match with 20 points, including four critical second half penalties as Taranaki eventually lost their way.

The pre-match loss of experienced winger James Lowe to injury caused some unwanted disruption to Tasman's backline. But after the previous week's heavy loss to Canterbury, the home team appeared determined to make an impact.

All the scoring during the first quarter was restricted to penalties, with Taranaki fullback Marty McKenzie and Banks each converting twice for a 6-6 scoreline after 24 minutes.

Still, both sets of defence were put to the test as each side tried to make positive use of the ball.

Tasman's backs looked creative although impressive Taranaki line speed and drift defence proved equal to the task.

Taranaki were just as threatening and they eventually benefitted from the All Blacks selectors' benevolence when big centre Seta Tamanivalu crashed over for the game's opening try after having earlier made the decisive break deep into Tasman territory.

Taranaki poured on the pressure although there was no further scoring as the visitors took a 13-6 lead into the break.

Despite an early penalty success by Banks, Tasman squandered attacking opportunities through poor ball retention as they tried unsuccessfully to breach Taranaki's defence. Banks turned villain when an attempted long pass was intercepted by Taranaki winger Beaudein Waaka who scampered home from 50m out for a 20-9 lead.

Banks partially atoned shortly afterwards with his fourth penalty success at 20-12. But Tasman got themselves right back into contention when big centre Kieron Fonotia lunged across from an attacking scrum to leave them just 20-19 adrift.

A strong break by Waaka quickly had Taranaki back on attack, requiring some tough Tasman defence to keep them out.

Tasman's substitute halfback Billy Guyton set the home crowd alight when he appeared to score after 25 minutes. Referee Brendan Pickerill instead award Tasman a penalty which Banks converted for a 22-20 lead.

Banks increased the lead to 25-20 with his sixth penalty success.

Memories of Taranaki's 2014 overtime win at Trafalgar Park came back to haunt Tasman when replacement hooker Sione Lea crossed in the corner, only to be ruled offside as Tasman held on grimly for the win.

AT A GLANCE

Tasman 25 (Kieron Fonotia try, Marty Banks 6 pen, con) Taranaki 20 (Seta Tamanivalu, Beaudein Waaka tries, Marty McKenzie 2 pen, 2 con) HT: 13-6.

