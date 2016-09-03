Canterbury remains undefeated

Canterbury stay unbeaten with win over struggling Northland

PHOTOSPORT Canterbury's Jack Goodhue makes a break with Johnny McNicholl in support.

Form and history suggested Northland would have to be content with minor victories when they hosted Canterbury in Whangarei.

So it wasn't entirely surprising that Dan Hawkins lined a penalty in the 10th minute at Toll Stadium on Saturday night after the Taniwha had already conceded three tries en route to a 52-34 defeat.

Getting on the board was understandably the priority and once that was achieved a weary though willing Northland - this was their third game in nine days - at least took a record loss out of the equation against the defending champions, an opponent they had not beaten since 1999.

PHOTOSPORT Northland's Sam Nock clears from the ruck.

After the new-look Canterbury back three had all crossed inside eight minutes, a rout of epic proportions loomed before Northland suffered their 15th consecutive NPC defeat.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks face their biggest test

* Jordie Barrett still weighing up future

* Ian Foster keen on succeeding Hansen

* Wellington kick on to beat Harbour

* Gritty win for Tasman over Taranaki

* Auckland blitzes Southland

* Counties Manukau crush Hawke's Bay

* Otago continue Northland's losing streak

Otago amassed an unprecedented 74-point winning margin over Northland in 1998; Canterbury were on pace to eclipse that achievement early, but to the struggling championship side's credit they enjoyed a brief period of dominance midway through the opening half.

PHOTOSPORT Canterbury's Marshall Suckling steps back into the defence.

Already tasked with a tight turn around following a 33-28 loss in Dunedin in the round opener on Wednesday, the Taniwha also had to contend with a Canterbury side bolstered by the availability of All Blacks Ryan Crotty and Codie Taylor, though neither were prominent as the contest was effectively settled inside eight minutes.

By that stage Marshall Suckling, George Bridge and Johnny McNicholl had touched down out wide, the byproduct of the defending champion's superior ball retention and support play.

Suckling, a regular selection on the left flank last season, switched to the right for his season debut and opened the scoring in the second minute after a six-phase build up.

PHOTOSPORT Canterbury's Jordie Barrett with the ball gets tackled by Jack Ram and Dan Hawkins.

Debutant Bridge, a former New under-20s representative, then seared clear on the left after a break from Jack Goodhue and then Wales-bound McNicholl, in the unfamiliar role of fullback, was alert enough to take a blind reverse pass from Mitchell Drummond.

Northland then made a mini resurgence through Jack Goodhue's twin Josh who barged over from close range, moments after passing a concussion test.

The lock's try and the accurate boot of Hawkins trimmed the deficit to 22-13 on the half hour although Canterbury switched on as the break loomed, a recurring trait once they conceded points.



Crotty made a perfectly angled run to set up Bridge's double and then Jack Goodhue dummied over out wide to give Ben Volavola his sixth tough conversion from the sideline or thereabouts.

PHOTOSPORT Canterbury's Ben Volavola gets tackled by Northland's Jordan Olsen.

The Fijian World Cup playmaker, in his first start at first five-eighth for Canterbury ahead of Richie Mo'unga, had a tough night from the boot and his night ended on a sombre note soon after Josh Goodhue charged down a clearance to join Wellington's Jeremy Thrush as the only second rower to nail a hat-trick in the NPC.

His treble reduced the margin to 12 but Jordie Barrett swiftly added impact from the bench and although reserve prop Howard Sililoto again underscored Northland's resilience to such an extent Canterbury took two penalties as security in the final stages.

Barrett brought up the half century from long range when Canterbury had been reduced to 14-men after prop Leeroy Atalifo was sin-binned for shoulder charging and then punching Sililoto.

Canterbury's next assignment is against winless Hawke's Bay in Christchurch on Sunday while Northland wrap their tough stretch of three games in quick succession when they take on Bay of Plenty in Rotorua on Friday.

Canterbury 52 (Marshall Suckling 2, George Bridge 2, Johnny McNicholl, Jack Goodhue, Matt Todd, Jordie Barrett tries; Ben Volavola 2 con, Richie Mo'unga pen con, Jordie Barrett pen)

Northland 34 (Josh Goodhue 3, Howard Sililoto tries; Dan Hawkins 2 pen 4 con) HT: 32-13 at Toll Stadium, Whangarei.

- Stuff