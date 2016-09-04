Canterbury and Otago unbeaten, Log retained

Canterbury stay top, Waikato retain Ranfurly Shield

PHOTOSPORT Damian McKenzie kicks one of his four penalties before Waikato repulsed Manawatu's challenge for the Ranfurly Shield in Hamilton on Sunday.

Canterbury reinforced the defence of the the national provincial championship and Waikato retained the Ranfurly Shield as two traditional powerhouses strengthened their respective reigns in third round action.

Despite racking up a half century for the first time this season in Northland on Saturday, ominously Canterbury still have scope for significant improvement as they strive to secure the title for an eighth time in nine years.

PHOTOSPORT Jordie Barrett came off the bench to score a key second half try before Canterbury beat Northland 52-34 in Whangarei.

Scott Robertson's squad are tracking towards that goal though the goal had defensive concerns for the first time this campaign after Northland contributed four tries to a 52-34 defeat in Whangarei.

"It's probably a good thing for us that we didn't steam roll them, it just keeps us grounded," said Robertson, who had the luxury of positioning Jordie Barrett, Dominic Bird and Codie Taylor on the bench.

READ MORE:

* Owen Franks denies eye gouging Wallaby

* Stephen Jones v All Blacks

* Kieran Read close to committing to Cup defence

* All Blacks master the grey areas

* All Blacks face their biggest test

* Waikato deny Manawatu in tight defence

* Unbeaten Otago hold off BOP

* Canterbury still have work ons despite cracking 50

* Colin Cooper frustrated with Taranaki performance

* Relieved Lions eye skill fix

* Auckland blitzes Southland

* Counties Manukau crush Hawke's Bay

* Otago continue Northland's losing streak

GETTY IMAGES First five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop kicked Wellington to victory over North Harbour by slotting seven penalties at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Waikato completed the round with the fifth defence of their Ranfurly Shield tenure, though Manawatu caused plenty of anxiety before the Mooloo men prevailed 19-10 on a wet and sparsely populated FMG Stadium on Sunday.

While Northland were unable to handle a tough schedule of three games in nine days Otago survived a similar inquisition by beating Bay of Plenty 33-32 in Tauranga to stay unbeaten in the championship.

Otago's third win in 10 days - a run that started with a 33-28 win over Northland on Wednesday - puts them in a strong position to push for promotion to the premiership now their schedule is no longer congested.

PHOTO:PHILIP ROLLO/FAIRFAX NZ Tasman centre Kieron Fonotia stretches out to score against Taranaki in Nelson before the home side hung on for a 25-20 victory on Saturday.

Wellington were outscored two tries to nil by North Harbour at Westpac Stadium but an unprecedented seven penalties by first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop enabled the Lions to claim their second-tier clash 21-17 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had a mixed performance in general play but was on target with every shot to surpass Wellington legends Allan Hewson, John Gallagher, Jon Preston and Piri Weepu who shared the previous mark of six penalties.

"Growing up you hear those names and they are legends to you, so it's pretty special now coming off the field and hearing my name being said next to them," said Garden-Bachop.

PHOTO:ROBYN EADIE/FAIRFAX NZ All Black Lima Sopoaga's cameo for Southland was unable to prevent Auckland running rampant in Invercargill on Friday night.

North Harbour, meanwhile, were left to lament costly disciplinary lapses before settling for a losing bonus point after leading 10-0 midway through the opening half.

Tasman also had the reliable boot of Italy-bound Marty Banks to thank for their first win of the season, a tense 25-20 margin over Taranaki in Nelson on Saturday.

Banks contributed 20 points including a quartet of second half penalties as Tasman subdued a typically abrasive Taranaki pack.

Admittedly the popular playmaker did owe his team after an intercept gifted Beaudein Waaka a try, and Taranaki a 20-9 buffer before Tasman worked back into an error-ridden contest.

Taranaki threatened to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in the dying stages but a match-levelling try to Sione Lea was ruled out before the hooker was ruled offside.

In Friday night action, Auckland's bounce back from an opening round mauling by Canterbury continued in the Invercargill, particularly after halftime at Rugby Park.

Auckland concocted five tries in the final 10 minutes to blitz the winless Stags 51-16 after only leading 9-6 at the break.

Lima Sopoaga was unable to stem the tide after being released from All Black duties and unfortunately threw the pass for the first leg of Rieko Ioane's double.

Ioane also joined the late scoring spree with brother Akira, Patrick Tuipulotu, Pryor Collier and Kurt Eklund.

Hawke's Bay are also winless and languish at the bottom of the premiership standings after being overwhelmed 48-20 by Counties Manukau in Napier on Thursday.

Piers Francis started the rout with a dropped goal and also added four penalties and conversions for a personal haul of 23 points while Jordan Taufua's second try secured the bonus point with nine minutes remaining.

- Stuff