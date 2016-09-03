Garden-Bachop wins it for Welly

Jackson Garden-Bachop kicks Wellington to win over North Harbour

MARK TANTRUM/GETTY IMAGES Jackson Garden-Bachop broke the Wellington record for most penalty kicks in a game.

A record-breaking seven penalties to Jackson Garden-Bachop has seen his Wellington side squeak past North Harbour in a scrappy match.

The 21-year-old first-five hit a perfect seven-from-seven from the tee to help his side to a 21-17 win and move past six other Wellington players who had managed to kick six penalties in a match, including Wellington legends Allan Hewson, John Gallagher, Jon Preston and Piri Weepu.

During the game, Garden-Bachop was unaware he had broken the record, but said after the game it was special to go one better than such outstanding players.

MARK TANTRUM/GETTY IMAGES Shaun Treeby of Wellington tries to keep the ball in Lions possession.

"Growing up you here those names and they are legends to you, so it's pretty special now coming off the field and hearing my name being said next to them, but I'm just happy to do my job for the team.

"We were just in the right place for me to kick some penalties to keep the scoreboard ticking over. They were either close or out in front if they were further away."

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT North Harbour's Matt Vaega (centre) is tackled by Wellington's Greg Foe (right) and Brad Shields during the Mitre 10 Cup's Wellington v North Harbour rugby match.

It was a game neither side really established a foothold in.

Harbour started the stronger in the first half to jump out to a 10-0 lead midway through it.

Their first try in the 17th minute was a soft one.

MARK TANTRUM/GETTY IMAGES Matt McGahan of North Harbour scores against Wellington.

First-five Matt McGahan received a pass from a five-metre scrum and Wellington halfback Tomasi Palu slipped as he went in to make the tackle, allowing McGahan easy passage to the tryline.

Wellington came back into the game as an early 5-1 penalty count against them slowly evened up to be 6-4 at the break.

Garden-Bachop made the most of those penalties to knock over three kicks which saw his side down just 10-9 at halftime.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT North Harbour's Josh Tyrell (L) is tackled by Wellington's Matt Proctor.

He also saved what looked like a certain try to Josh Tyrell moments before McGahan touched down.

Tyrell was about to place the ball down on the line when the Wellington first-five came out of nowhere to knock the ball loose.

There were few other chances in what was a scrappy opening 40 minutes.



Garden-Bachop opened the second half with another penalty before more soft Wellington defence after 10 minutes gifted Harbour their second try.



Normally reliable loose forwards Greg Foe and Brad Shields allowed Harbour lock Brandon Nansen through a gap between them just inside their 22 and he strolled over the tryline.

But Garden Bachop struck his fifth and sixth penalties in the five minutes after the try to put his side back in front,

His record seventh kick came in the 65th minute to put his side up by four points, a lead they maintained until fulltime in front of 3087 fans.

Garden-Bachop summed up the feeling of relief his team felt after getting the win.

"An ugly win is better than a pretty loss."

AT A GLANCE

Wellington Lions 21 (Jackson Garden-Bachop 7 pen) North Harbour 17 (Matt McGahan, Brandon Nansen, tries; Matt Vaega pen, 2 con). HT: 9-10.

