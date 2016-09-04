Waikato retain Ranfurly Shield

Waikato hold off Manawatu challenge to retain the Ranfurly Shield in wet weather

Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz Waikato's Willis Halaholo looks to hold off Manawatu defenders at a sodden Waikato Stadium.

The rain poured but Waikato didn't let the Ranfurly Shield slip through their fingers.

The Mooloo men retained the Log o' Wood for the fifth time this season, with a 19-10 victory over Manawatu in Hamilton on Sunday.

Willis Halaholo's 54th minute try tipped the scales in their favour. But the Turbos will feel aggrieved with the ease the Cardiff-bound centre scored, after he went under the posts unopposed when his midfield partner Nathaniel Apa collided with Manawatu's on-rushing defenders.

BRUCE LIM/PHOTOSPORT Damian McKenzie was back kicking for Waikato after time with the All Blacks.

Manawatu's quest to win the shield for the first time in 40 years ended in misery on Waikato Stadium's sodden turf.

It was the two sides' third shield clash, and their first since 1994, but the game wasn't pretty, with Sam Christie and Damian McKenzie continued to launch deep kicks from their own half, with Otere Black returning the favour.

Neither side occupied much of the opposition's 22 in either half, and the weather limited the handling in the midfield, with errors, knock ons, and fumbles a consequence of the relentless downpour.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow's influence off the bench looked to calm the holders, and despite their scratchy start following his replacement of Harrison Levien after half-time, the All Blacks halfback's control eased Waikato's jitters. Isaac Boss was a late withdrawal because of a minor hamstring injury.

There was a minute's silence observed following the death of Waikato forward Brian Alainu'uese's father during the week.

Waikato won the early moments, with Sevu Reece's tackle on Manawatu captain Callum Gibbins denying the Turbos an early try.

Black had the first shot at goal in the wet, but his effort came up short. McKenzie then broke the deadlock with a penalty just shy of half way that sailed between the posts.

McKenzie was back for Waikato after missing last week's shield defence because of his call-up to the All Blacks squad.

But Manawatu scored a sensational try in the 23rd minute when Newton Tudreu intercepted a stray crossfield kick by McKenzie, before running 70 metres and kicking inside for Curtis Ambrose, who managed to kick ahead and touch down.

McKenzie nudged one wide before adding another three, before Otere Black landed his first penalty of the match in the 39th minute.

But McKenzie pulled the Mooloo men's deficit back to one with a penalty after the half-time hooter sounded.

Kerr-Barlow entered the fray for the second 40, and he was almost caught short clearing a kick that Manawatu looked to have scored from after a charge down. But the TMO adjudged that opposite number Toby Morland was offside.

Waikato then applied the pressure and with Manawatu's defenders tied up down the left, Halaholo had the space to stroll over. He was afforded that little bit extra room following Apa's clash with a Turbos defender.

McKenzie added another penalty, and despite late pressure on Waikato's line, Manawatu couldn't get a hold of the shield, which they haven't held since 1978.

Waikato 19 (Willis Halaholo try; Damian McKenzie con, 4 pens) Manawatu Turbos 10 (Ambrose Curtis try; Otere Black con, pen). HT: 9-10

