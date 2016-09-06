Brad Tucker eyes Waikato stay after debut in Ranfurly Shield win over Manawatu

Stacy Squires Brad Tucker was playing club rugby in Canterbury this season, for Christchurch FC.

Brad Tucker's hoping to catch the eye after his Waikato debut.

The lock started Sunday's Ranfurly Shield defence against Manawatu, which Waikato won 19-10, and he's keen to extend his stay.

His younger brother James suffered a serious knee injury in the 26-15 defence against North Harbour that's ruled him out for the rest of the year.

And that prompted a call-up for Brad to train with the first team, after joining the development squad from Christchurch FC, who play in Canterbury's club rugby competition.

READ MORE:

* Kerr-Barlow ready if needed

* Sound defence protects Shield

* Waikato hold off Manawatu challenge

* "The world is his oyster"

* Kerr-Barlow back for Mooloos

* Tucker's injury a 'massive blow'

Brad turns 23 on Saturday and he was promoted to Waikato's starting XV following the death of Brian Alainu'uese's father last week.

He played 80 minutes in two development games before Manawatu headed north to Hamilton to try and win the shield for the first time in 40 years.

But the Turbos are still waiting to lift the Log o' Wood again, and Tucker wants to take his opportunity.

"If the chance came up to stay here, then I probably would," he said. "Hopefully I can put my hand up and take it. Whatever happens, happens.

"It was pretty physical out there. It's always tough out there when conditions are wet like that, but it was bloody enjoyable."

Waikato head coach Sean Botherway said that Tucker can be satisfied with his first hit out for the Mooloo men.

"He'll be really happy with his effort. He just got through his work and he can build from here," said Botherway.

Second-rower Leva Fifita has been struggling with injury at the start of the season, and the absence of younger brother James because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury has left Waikato short of locks.

"My brother went down, which was pretty unfortunate. I feel for him. It's a pretty important year for him and he went down," said Tucker, who says the Waikato players have helped him settle after his move up north from Christchurch.

"It's been really good. The guys have helped me to come in really quickly and I'm enjoying it up here. It's a bit warmer than down south."

- Stuff