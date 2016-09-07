Southland Stags rugby winger Mike Molloy growing in confidence at national provincial rugby level

Robyn Edie/Fairfax NZ Southland Stags rugby player Mike Molloy talks about the season so far.

Southland Stags rugby winger Mike Molloy is growing in confidence.

The second-year Stag is benefiting from having a season of national provincial rugby under his belt.

"The season's been good, obviously it is my second year in the team and I am coming into the season with a lot more confidence and experience under my belt," he said.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Southland Stags rugby winger Mike Molloy is looking forward to taking on Taranaki.

Thursday night's match against Taranaki in New Plymouth will be Molloy's first taste of playing the amber and blacks at this level.

READ MORE: Five changes to Taranaki team to play Southland

The southerners last played Taranaki in 2014 and were humbled 41-19 in New Plymouth, as the Naki marched to national provincial rugby championship glory.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Southland Stags winger Mike Molloy kicking the ball around.

The Stags will have nothing to lose when they tackle the 2014 rugby premiership champions and red-hot favourites for the game.

Molloy and other outside backs Junior Ngaluafe and Jaye Thompson-Te Muunu have shown some glimpses of their attacking potential so far this season.

But the Stags are one of the worst defensive teams in the competition, conceding 51 points in their last game against Auckland, and will have their hands full trying to contain Taranaki's attack, which boasts one of the best attacking records overall.

"We just try to have a real attacking mindset and we know we have the players that can do some damage to some teams, but our defence is probably not up to scratch," Molloy said.

"Teams average five tries against us, so we really have to pick that up and show some hard defence on Thursday night against the Naki."

The Stags enter the match with just two bonus points in the bank as they search for their first win of the season.

"Obviously we haven't got the rub of the green with those three losses so far, but hopefully we can tip the Naki up on Thursday night," Molloy said.

Despite their winless record in 2016, the Stags have been competitive with more highly fancied teams, but have lacked the ability to stick with their opponents for the full match.

"Brayden has been wanting an eighty minute performance in our last three games and we haven't really given him that," he said.

"We are just looking for an 80 minute performance that we are proud of and hopefully our effort can hopefully get us through to a win."

The Stags have made several changes to their side for the away game, with inexperienced duo Greg Dyer and Josh Clark moved into the starting lineup for the first time in place of the injured Wharenui Hawera and Mika Mafi.

This will be a big test for the rookies with both Hawera and Mafi producing some strong early season performances for the Stags.

Forwards Peni Ravai, Wade McRae and Mike Stewart also get promoted from the bench to the starting side after last week's loss to Auckland.

There is a mixture of youth and experience on the bench with veteran hooker Jason Rutledge and youngster Shaun Stodart coming onto the bench.

Taranaki have made five changes to their side which lost to Tasman.

In comes Reuben O'Neill, Leighton Price and Declan O'Donnell for their first starts for Taranaki while Mitchell Brown and Johnny Fa'auli have been recalled to the starting XV.

Southland-raised Marty McKenzie starts at first-five-eighth after playing at fullback in the loss to Tasman.

At a glance

What: Southland vs Taranaki

When: Thursday 7:30pm, New Plymouth

Southland: Junior Ngaluafe, Mike Molloy, Kieran Moffat, Dylan Collier, Jaye Thompson - Te Muunu, Greg Dyer, Jimmy Cowan, Josh Clark, Wade McRae, Bill Fukofuka, Mike Stewart, Mike McKee, Morgan Mitchell, Brayden Mitchell, Peni Ravai.

Reserves, Jason Rutledge, Shaun Stodart, Guy Millar, Matt Philip, Phil Halder, Jahvis Wallace, Tauasosi Tuimavave, Keanu Kahukura.

Taranaki: Stephen Perofeta, Beaudein Waaka, Sean Wainui, Johnny Fa'auli, Declan O'Donnell, Marty McKenzie, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Berny Hall (c), Mitchell Brown, Leighton Price, Ben Matwijow, Reuben O'Neill, Rhys Marshall, Mitchell Graham.

Reserves, Sione Lea, Jared Proffit, Mike Kainga, Lachlan Boshier, Toa Halafihi, Kylem O'Donnell, Isaia Tuifua, Jackson Ormond.

- Stuff