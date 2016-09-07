Live: Hawke's Bay v Auckland - NPC Week Four
Hawke's Bay and Auckland clash in Napier during week four of the Mitre 10 Cup.
|Team
|Form - weeks 1-3 (Oldest to latest)
|Auckland
|Hawke's Bay
KEY:
Win
Loss
- Stuff
Hawke's Bay and Auckland clash in Napier during week four of the Mitre 10 Cup.
|Team
|Form - weeks 1-3 (Oldest to latest)
|Auckland
|Hawke's Bay
KEY:
Win
Loss
- Stuff
Strippergate's toll on Chiefs boss
Chiefs saga: women an 'afterthought'
NZRU 'protecting their own' - Nicholas
New captain to lead out pink and blacks against Southland
Time to build on satisfying start
Genia defends European Wallabies
Fierce winds cut power, topple trees as wild weather moves north
'Gestapo' headmaster sends home pupils over uniform violations
Jacob Wetterling's killer confesses to abducting and killing him, 27 years later
Colin Craig allegedly told Christine Rankin his secretary was 'mentally ill'
Golf and a parasailing donkey: Peter Williams signs off from Breakfast
The mighty New Zealand passport: Everything you need to know
Ugh, here's why Apple might dump the headphone port
Morning trivia quiz: September 7
Man stuck and sinking in wet sand plucked to safety