Auckland prevail in thrilling contest

Auckland grind to thrilling one-point win over Hawke's Bay in national championship

GETTY IMAGES Akira Ioane was in fine form for Auckland.

The win column remains empty for Hawke's Bay in 2016, despite bossing long periods of their 25-24 loss to Auckland in Napier.

Playing their fourth match in the national provincial championship for the season, Hawke's Bay were winless with a defence that had shipped 42 points per game.

Turns out their charity without the ball had come to an end, but Auckland still weren't declined when coming for collection.

Hawke's Bay pinned Auckland inside their own half for much of the opening 40 minutes, their off the ball pressure immediately suggesting their dreadful defensive record was set for a boost.

On several occasions Akira Ioane showed the strength of a rhino in busting through the line, bodies grasping to his shoulders in attempts to bring him down.

But where Auckland had power, they lacked creation.

They were sloppy in possession, handing Hawke's Bay the ball all too easily. Short passes were finding thin air, the ball was slipping from greasy hands, and when the ball did go to hand too often it was to players catching the ball behind them, stalling momentum.

Hawke's Bay struck first, but not as soon as they should have. Ihaia West broke through the defence, but his selfishness in failing to pass to his flying winger resulted in a knock-on inside the Auckland 22m.

West made amends soon after, charging down a clearance kick from Jono Hickey before diving on the ball across the line.

The opposing first-fives, West and Simon Hickey, traded penalties to close out the first half scoring.

Auckland came out of the break in impressive fashion, slamming their way up field and into position for Hickey to add another penalty to his personal tally.

But after their initial second half slumber, Hawke's Bay awoke and showed good control in possession, marching up field themselves as they frequently tested Auckland's outside defence.

Auckland did have the odd foray into the Hawke's Bay half, but the Magpies showed better control and territory came with it.

Mark Abbott went close up the left wing, held up over the line by Akira Ioane, but from the resulting scrum Abbott dotted down on the white chalk after good pressure from the forwards.

When hooker Ash Dixon is acting halfback, flinging the ball from the back of rucks like a softball pitcher in his pomp, you know Hawke's Bay are feeling it.

The lead was only six, but the Magpies were finding they had flair to spare as the second half ticked closer to a conclusion.

Perhaps their confidence was premature. Greg Pleasants-Tate made a break out of nowhere, the back-up hooker sprinting 30m to dot down in the corner.

Vince Aso then scored Auckland's second up the same chanel moments later, giving Auckland their first lead of the game with only nine minutes left.

West and Hickey then traded penalties again as the lead swung in each direction, leaving West with a penalty from 30 metres on the angle to win it with time up.

The kick missed to the left, and Auckland took the spoils.

AT A GLANCE:

Auckland 25 (Vince Aso, Greg Pleasants-Tate tries; Simon Hickey pen 5) - Hawkes Bay 24 (Mark Abbott, Ihaia West tries; West con, pen 4) HT: 3-11

