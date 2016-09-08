Recap: Taranaki v Southland - NPC Week Four

Taranaki go through their captains run ahead of the home game against Southland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.
ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Taranaki go through their captains run ahead of the home game against Southland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

Taranaki have beaten Southland, as week four of the Mitre 10 Cup continues.

MATCH REPORT
Pink and blacks win in purple weather

 
TeamForm (Oldest to latest)
Southland
Taranaki
KEY:
Win
Loss

 

 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
rugby headlines

Gatland decision 'makes sense'

Fix your culture, NZ Rugby

Recap: Taranaki v Southland

Franks incident under microscope

Apology offer as Chiefs announce review

Taranaki win in tough night for footy

Mission Impossible for Gatland?

Tough break for Drummond

Key takes ribbing over Sevens

Barrett's pace sets him apart

Warburton has captaincy doubts

'I'll never think I'm as good'

ABs midfield endures disruption

Pumas arrive in the Tron

An Open Letter to NZ Rugby

Ad Feedback
special offers