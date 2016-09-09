Stratton to fill halfback role for champions

Jack Stratton to take half a chance after Mitchell Drummond's unlucky break

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Jack Stratton is Canterbury's new first choice halfback following Mitchell Drummond's season-ending injury at training on Wednesday.

Ideally Jack Stratton would have got his crack at an extended run as Canterbury's starting halfback is less painful circumstances.

But the 22-year-old also realises opportunities are there to be taken and the camaraderie among Canterbury's halfbacks means Mitchell Drummond will still be involved as he recovers from a broken leg.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Mitchell Drummond trains under the watchful eye of Willie Heinz after the Crusaders halfback was ruled out of the 2015 Super Rugby campaign with a leg injury.

Drummond, who owed his own greater than anticipated involvement in the 2015 Super Rugby season to Willi Heinz suffering a leg injury in the pre-season, underwent surgery on Thursday to insert a plate and screws on his fractured fibula.

"It's not something you want to see happen, your teammate going down but it's the nature of the game, injuries come with it.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Canterbury coach Scott Robertson is on the look out for a new halfback to add to his squad after Mitchell Drummond suffered a broken leg during training ahead of Sunday's clash with Hawke's Bay in Christchurch.

"We've caught up, his surgery went well, he's still keen to stay in the team environment and help out," he said, while contemplating a start against Hawke's Bay at AMI Stadium on Sunday.

Drummond suffered his gruesome season-ending injury in the last play of Wednesday's training session at Rugby Park, when he fell awkwardly under a defending player.

"We knew, we heard it," said Canterbury coach Scott Robertson when asked if the seriousness of the injury was immediately apparent.

"It wasn't a great moment, it put a sombre note across the camp. I really feel for Mitch but he'll bounce back.

"He'll add a lot off the field, he can support us in other ways and he should be fine for Super Rugby at this stage."

Stratton, who made his provincial debut last year, makes his 10 appearance on Sunday, while back-up Ere Enari was promoted from the under-19s to get his first 28 minutes off the bench in Whangarei on Saturday night.

Robertson will add another halfback to the squad in the near future, with experience identified as a job requirement.

"We'll look at options and look at who we can get in that's got a bit of experience. It's such an important position, we'll see."

While an insurance policy will be activated, Robertson was also confident Stratton and Enari would be capable replacements for Drummond.

"The boys have been right round them to make sure they've got all the details right and everything they need to perform this weekend," he said.

Stratton is likely to mark up against All Black halfback Brad Weber at some point, a challenge he was downplaying after training on Friday.

"I won't over think that too much," he said.

At least Stratton has the benefit of operating behind a strong forward pack and against a team that is bottom of the Mitre 10 Premiership after dropping their first four games.

Hooker Ben Funnell is the only first choice player missing from the starting line-up as Nathan Vella gets his first start for the province.

The backline is also at full strength though Robertson is still to settle on his preferred back three given the competition for wing berths.

"It just shows the depth, it [selecting] is probably the hardest part of my job," he said after nominating Marshall Suckling as the unlucky player not to make the 23-man line-up.

Suckling scored twice in his season debut against Northland but has made way for Johnny McNicholl as Jordie Barrett reverts to fullback after playing in midfield off the bench last weekend.

Former New Zealand under-20s wing George Bridge is retained on the right flank after impressing with a brace on debut while Rob Thompson slots in at second five-eighth for Ryan Crotty.

Although the Magpies are winless and backing up from an agonising 25-24 loss to Auckland on Wednesday, Robertson's team indicates they are being treated with respect.

"They've got all those things that could probably count against them but they've got nothing to lose, they're desperate already. We understand their predicament."

Canterbury: Jordie Barrett, Johnny McNicholl, Jack Goodhue, Rob Thompson, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Stratton, Luke Whitelock [captain], Matt Todd, Tom Sanders, Dominic Bird, Scott Barrett, Siate Tokolahi, Nathan Vella, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Ben Funnell, Alex Hodgman, Oliver Jager, David McDuling, Reed Prinsep, Ere Enari, Nathan Earle, Ben Volavola.

