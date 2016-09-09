Lions take Jonah Lomu Memorial Trophy

Wellington win nailbiter over Counties to take Jonah Lomu Memorial Trophy

GETTY IMAGES Wellington's Sam Lousi was a threat to the Counties defence throughout the game in Pukekohe.

Wellington are the inaugural holders of the Jonah Tali Lomu Memorial Trophy, beating Counties Manukau 28-27 at EcoLight Stadium in Pukekohe on Friday night.

New Zealand rugby's newest trophy was played for the first time in what will be an annual battle between two of the provinces the great man played for and it ended up a thrilling contest.

The game came down to a 48m penalty kick from Wellington's Jackson Garden-Bachop after the hooter had sounded to end the game and the first-five mustered all of his energy to only just land the long range kick.

The trophy Counties Manukau and Wellington will now always play for.

It gave Wellington a much-needed Mitre 10 Cup win, while this was the second close loss Counties have suffered this season.

READ MORE

* Taranaki still in good shape

* Canterbury halfback out after breaking leg

* Lions call in heavy artillery to face Steelers

* Playing for Jonah 'special'

When these two teams met in Pukekohe last time, in 2014, Counties won 55-7 as the Lions went through arguably their worst season of provincial rugby.

That sort of result was never on the cards this time, particularly as Counties have lost a number of big-name players from that team.

It was a messy start, with not much of a flow and plenty of stoppages of play. Thankfully though, the action picked up.

In the 12th minute, Wellington had a penalty close to the Counties' line and instead of going for the kick, Lions captain Brad Shields opted for the lineout. From that they drove forward, with hooker Leni Apisai getting the try.

Steelers first-five Piers Francis responded with a penalty a couple of minutes later.

Garden-Bachop kicked his first penalty in the 23rd minute, but his side were reduced to 14 players when Isaiah Walker-Leawere was yellow-carded for lying on the wrong side of a ruck and the Steelers took advantage of it immediately, with fullback Luteru Laulala bursting through a gap in the defence.

Laulala got his second try the other side of a Garden-Bachop penalty and Francis' conversion made the score 17-11 to Counties at the break.

Apisai got his second close-range try early in the second half, with Counties prop Kalolo Tuiloma doing likewise down the other end of the field soon after.

But the Lions were right back in the game in the 69th minute when Garden-Bachop beat a scrambling defence to score and his conversion brought Wellington to within two points.

Counties had a penalty with two minutes to go and went for the lineout on the Wellington 5m line, they drove well but the ball was dropped over the line by Sione Faletau before it was grounded.

It gave Wellington one last attacking opportunity, even if they had 95m to go. They got to the halfway line before Counties gave away a penalty and Garden-Bachop went for a kick to win the game.

Counties 27 (2 Luteru Laulala, Kalolo Tuiloma tries; Piers Francis 2 pens, 3 cons). Wellington 28 (2 Leni Apisai, Jackson Garden-Bachop tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 3 pens, 2 cons) HT: 17-11

- Stuff