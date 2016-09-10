Leaping Lion hurdles rival

Leaping Lion! Wellington's Vaea Fifita hurdles rival in NPC match

Wellington's Vaea Fifita has plenty of hops.
PHOTOSPORT

Wellington's Vaea Fifita has plenty of hops.

If you can't go around him ...

Wellington Lions loose forward Vaea Fifita found an athletic way to avoid the attentions of Counties Manukau first-five Piers Francis in Pukekohe on Friday night.

As Francis moved in to tackle him, Fifita leapt over the outstretched arms of his rival and sprinted away like an Olympic hurdler.

Francis was as stunned as most of the spectators, looking behind in amazement, as Fifita got run down by his chasers during Wellington's dramatic late victory.

   

 

 - Stuff

special offers