Gatland makes a flying visit

Warren Gatland makes flying visit to see son star for North Harbour

Photosport Bryn Gatland landed this penalty from almost 50m away in the win against Manawatu on Saturday.

There was an unusual interested spectator at North Harbour's game against Manawatu on Saturday, none other than British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland.

Despite flying into the country that morning, Gatland went straight off to see his son, Bryn play a starring role for North Harbour in their 29-25 win over Manawatu.

After that, he headed straight down State Highway One to watch the All Blacks take on Argentina in Hamilton, witnessing first hand the challenge he'll be up against next year when he leads the Lions into a three test series against the world champions.

Although Gatland, Snr, kept a low profile at the game at QBE Stadium, the 21-year-old Bryn revealed his dad's big jet lagged day and how proud the family were of him, to be given the honour of coaching the Lions for the second time.

"He landed this morning and came to watch the game today and is heading down to watch the All Blacks in the afternoon," Bryn said.

"Me and the family are really proud of him, it's pretty competitive and a prestigious honour to get the role, so we're stoked for him.

"It means he gets to come home again next year and spend some more time with us, so all in all it's a win/win situation, but it will be a tough series though."

Bryn was in the Blues development squad last season and with the way he's going this season he's could get a contract with the main team next year.

That would mean he'd be up against his dad when the Lions play the Blues at Eden Park on June 7.

"People have mentioned that too me," Bryn smiled.

"But I'm trying to focus on the here and now and play as many minutes as I can for Harbour and as well as I can.

"Whatever comes after that is a bonus and it's in the back of my mind, I hope it comes and it would be great, but right now I'm focussing on myself and what I'm doing here and hopefully that will come soon."

Warren has been coach of Wales since 2007, when Bryn was aged just 12 and he says he used to make regular trips there when he was younger, to spend time with dad.

"When I was at school I used to get over there maybe twice a year, like for the Six Nations and end of year tour," he said.

"Now that rugby is pretty important to me, I can only get over there once a year or once every two years.

"But he does get home a lot and mum goes over to see him, I speak to him most days on the phone too, so we keep in contact as much as we can."

Bryn has already pushed ahead of Matt McGahan in the first-five pecking order at Harbour this season and having made the move up from Waikato this year says he's enjoying his time with the province.

"I'm loving it. It's a bit different living in the big smoke and the flatting life," he said.

"I was living at home before this in the Waikato, but I've been welcomed here really well and North Harbour is a great region, so I'm loving it."

- Sunday Star Times