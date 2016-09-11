Canterbury hammer Hawke's Bay

Dominant Canterbury thump Hawke's Bay

Kai Schwoerer/GETTY IMAGES Richie Mounga of Canterbury and his teammates celebrate after George Bridge scores a try.

They're New Zealand's provincial equivalent of the All Blacks, and Hawke's Bay were the latest opponent to experience the futility of playing reigning Mitre 10 Cup champions in Christchurch on Sunday.

Canterbury, despite seven changes to the line-up that thrashed Northland in the third round last Saturday, notched an emphatic 63-7 at AMI Stadium to remain unbeaten in the Premiership competition.

The only team with maximum points after four rounds - the bonus point try was added in the 52nd minute following a 20-metre rolling maul - Canterbury produced far from a complete performance yet it was still sufficient to keep the Magpies at the bottom of the top-tier.

Kai Schwoerer/GETTY IMAGES George Bridge of Canterbury runs through to score a try.

Although Ryan Crotty, Codie Taylor and Luke Romano had returned to international duty - and Matt Todd was withdrawn to join the All Blacks when the severity of Sam Cane's hamstring injury was confirmed - Canterbury's depth again allowed the competition favourites to compensate for personnel losses.

Jed Brown, who has endured an injury-ravaged representative career to date did an excellent job at openside after being called in at short notice while Jack Stratton had a solid start at halfback for Mitchell Drummond, who suffered a season-ending leg injury during training.

GETTY IMAGES Matt Todd was called into the All Blacks squad for Saturday's Rugby Championship test with the Springboks in Christchurch after Sam Cane suffered a hamstring injury against Argentina.

Winless Hawke's Bay were essentially on a hiding to nothing, except perhaps a losing bonus point, having backed up from a demoralising 25-24 loss to Auckland in the round-opener in Napier on Wednesday.

Coach Craig Philpott made eight changes to that squad to manage his roster through a tough three-game stretch in nine days which culminates with a trip to Invercargill on Thursday.

Canterbury started ominously when left wing George Bridge seared past two defenders via a set move from a lineout where Brown played first receiver before Rob Thompson put the former New Zealand under-20s representative into space.

Ultimately it was a rare example of fluency from a Canterbury backline that struggled for accuracy in cool, blustery conditions.

Hawke's Bay, who had conceded an average of 41 points per game in four previous defeats, narrowed the gap to 13-7 when centre Jonah Lowe took a line ball pass from Matt Garland after the fullback retrieved his own chip in the 23rd minute.

However, Lowe then turned villain on the half hour when he upended an airborne Bridge to hand Canterbury a numerical advantage they finally exploited a minute before the break when Scott Barrett powered over after good hands from fellow forwards Luke Whitelock and Dominic Bird.

The former All Black lock barged over in the 43rd minute to continue Canterbury's dominance before replacement hooker Ben Funnell was at the tail of an unstoppable maul.

Nathan Earle, Rob Thompson - twice - and Jordie Barrett then crossed in a 10-minute burst as the backs contributed to inflating the final margin.

Canterbury next play Manawatu in Palmerston North in the virtual curtain raiser to the Rugby Championship test between the All Blacks and Springboks in Christchurch.

Canterbury 63 (Rob Thompson 2, George Bridge, Scott Barrett, Dominic Bird, Ben Funnell, Nathan Earle, Jordie Barrett tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 pen 4 con; Jordie Barrett 3 con)

Hawke's Bay 7 (Jonah Lowe try; Ihaia West con) HT: 23-7

