Todd withdrawn to focus on test

Matt Todd drops out of Canterbury team to play Hawke's Bay

GETTY IMAGES Matt Todd was called into the All Blacks squad for Saturday's Rugby Championship test with the Springboks in Christchurch after Sam Cane suffered a hamstring injury against Argentina.

Canterbury has made a late change to their starting line-up for Sunday's fourth round Mitre 10 Cup clash with Hawke's Bay after Matt Todd was promoted to the All Blacks' squad following Sam Cane's injury against Argentina last night.

The specialist openside flanker learned of his latest call-up to the All Blacks after Cane suffered a hamstring injury during the 57-22 Rugby Championship win over the Pumas in Hamilton.

Todd has been replaced by Jed Brown, who comes straight into the starting line-up. There is one change to the defending champions bench after prop Alex Hodgman dropped out due to a leg injury.

He has been replaced by Chris Gawler.

- Stuff