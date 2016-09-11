Perfect run continues for Canterbury

Canterbury continue run as Cup standouts after home win over Hawke's Bay

Canterbury's domination of the national provincial rugby championship shows no signs of stopping.

Winners of the competition for seven of the past eight years, Canterbury have the perfect record after their first four matches of the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup after easily seeing off Hawke's Bay 63-7 in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

The eight tries to one victory ensured the defending champions lead the Premiership Division with the maximum 20 points from four matches.

That put them six points ahead of Taranaki and Auckland on the ladder.

Canterbury produced far from a complete performance yet it was still sufficient to keep the Magpies at the bottom of the top-tier.

Although Ryan Crotty, Codie Taylor and Luke Romano had returned to international duty - and Matt Todd was withdrawn to join the All Blacks when the severity of Sam Cane's hamstring injury was confirmed - Canterbury's depth again allowed the competition favourites to compensate for personnel losses.

Canterbury next play Manawatu in Palmerston North in the virtual curtain raiser to the Rugby Championship test between the All Blacks and Springboks in Christchurch.

Taranaki will prepare for their North Island tour in reasonable shape after picking up their Cup win of the season with a 30-14 victory against Southland at Yarrow Stadium on Thursday night.

The one concern they have centres on experienced tighthead prop Mike Kainga, who lasted just a few minutes as a replacement before he was stretchered off in the second half with a dislocated knee cap that will keep him out for at least a month.

Taranaki, with three wins and 14 points in the Premiership from for matches, will meet Counties Manukau at Pukekohe on Tuesday, then head to Hamilton for Sunday's Ranfurly Shield challenge against Waikato.

Auckland were up against Waikato in the final Premiership game of the round at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday afternoon.

In the Championship Division, unbeaten Otago reinforced their credentials as genuine Premiership material with a crucial 30-27 win over Tasman at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

It was Otago's fifth consecutive win of the season and their first over a Premiership opponent this year after earlier wins against Southland, Wellington, Northland and Bay of Plenty.

Despite each team scoring three tries during an action-packed first half, Otago first five-eighth Fletcher Smith provided all the second half scoring with three penalty successes to turn a 27-21 halftime deficit into a well-deserved win.

Otago head coach Cory Brown was naturally delighted about with his team's brave performance.

"It was a very gutsy effort I thought...it was excellent to guts it out and to have a win against a really good team - I don't think we've beaten Tasman for a while," Brown said.

Counties Manukau coach Darryl Suasua is concerned another wrong call could have led to them losing a game for the second time this season as Wellington pipped the hosts 28-27 in Pukekohe on Friday night.

Counties led 27-25 with no time left on the clock, but the Lions made 50 metres of ground to be just inside the Counties half before they lost momentum. The ball was dropped before it appeared to be kicked out of the maul by a Steelers player.

However, referee Glen Jackson awarded a penalty to Wellington, which Jackson Garden-Bachop goaled to win the game by a point.

Suasua said the incident reminded of their season opener against North Harbour which they lost 20-17, with another late controversial call going against them.

North Harbour recorded their second win with a 29-25 triumph over Manawatu in Albany on Saturday.

The victory was Harbour's first since defeating Counties Manukau in the opening game of this year's campaign and puts them back in contention for a Championship semifinal spot.

For Manawatu, it was their second loss in a row and their bright start to the season is becoming a fading memory.

"We need to take the win, we're two from two (at home) now and building nicely," North Harbour coach Steve Jackson said.

