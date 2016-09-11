Waikato claim thrilling win

Waikato hold off Auckland in NPC thriller at Eden Park

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Waikato winger Sevu Reece, right, scored his first NPC try in the match against Auckland.

Waikato's roadshow is up and running after overcoming Auckland 35-32 at Eden Park on Sunday - but only just.

The Mooloo men secured their first victory in this year's Mitre 10 Cup away from Hamilton, with a flurry of tries in the second half, including a super double from Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara.

Two late tries from Auckland made Waikato sweat, though, and a knock-on from Latiume Fosita after the hooter sounded as they threatened to grab victory brought an end to a thriller.

Auckland, perhaps understandably, were slow out of the blocks after their ugly 25-24 win over Hawke's Bay in Napier on Wednesday.

On the back of two defences of the Ranfurly Shield over North Harbour and Manawatu, Waikato were confident for the national provincial championship match at a sun-baked Eden Park.

Each team were boosted by the inclusion of two All Blacks, who dropped out of the squad from the Argentina test in Hamilton on Saturday night. Damian McKenzie and Tawera Kerr-Barlow started in the halves for Waikato. Auckland's forward pack was shored up by Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu.

It was Waikato's All Blacks pairing that made an impact first, though, as the visitors stretched Auckland's defence with enterprise and hard running.

Waikato reaped the rewards from a bright start, and an unstoppable Loni Uhila powered over from close range.

McKenzie kicked another three off the tee before the Mooloo men chanced their arm with an expansive play down the left, which came good.

Superb offloading from Sam Christie and Whetu Douglas carved Auckland up. Then Kerr-Barlow's over-the-top pass found Jordan Trainor, who sent Sevu Reece over in the corner for his first NPC try.

Auckland tried to claw themselves back into the contest and were aided when Uhila was sin binned for a cynical infringement in the 27th minute.

Blake Gibson put the hosts on the board just after Uhila's yellow card, when the openside flanker burst through a gaping hole in Waikato's defence to score under the posts.

With a man extra, Auckland put their foot on the throat and they finished the first half the stronger, with hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate touching down after a brilliant offload from Rieko Ioane.

Waikato held on, grimly, and Simon Hickey's penalty after the hooter made it 15-all at the break.

Hickey's 50th minute penalty was the first points of a tense second half.

McKenzie hit back with Waikato's first points in 38 minutes with another three, before Faiva blasted through some shoddy Auckland tackling to edge them ahead again, 23-18.

The Mooloo men were beginning to find their feet, and a break on the left, then the right, opened Auckland up.

Tavuyara's superb pick up and dive to the line saw the Fijian notch his first NPC try, to match the feat of Reece on Waikato's opposite wing.

Then Tavuyara repeated the trick with another outstanding finish in the right corner. Auckland made the visitors sweat in the last 10 minutes with another try from Gibson, and Tuipulotu's score made it 35-32 with three minutes left, but Waikato held on.

Waikato 35 (Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara 2, Loni Uhila, Sevu Reece, Hame Faiva tries; Damian McKenzie 2 con 2 pen) Auckland 32 (Blake Gibson 2, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Patrick Tuipulotu tries; Simon Hickey 3 con 2 pen) . HT: 15-15

