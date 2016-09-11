Brown from outsider to the flank

Jed Brown benefits from Matt Todd's elevation, Sam Cane's demise

GETTY IMAGES Flanker Jed Brown has an opportunity to feature prominently in Canterbury's defence of the Mitre 10 Cup following Matt Todd's return to the All Blacks.

It didn't take long for Jed Brown to realise he was in the running to replace Matt Todd in Canterbury's line-up to play Hawke's Bay, his mobile pinged as Sam Cane limped out of Saturday's Rugby Championship test with the Pumas.

Cane had barely made it to the sideline in Hamilton after suffering a hamstring injury before Canterbury coach Scott Robertson texted Brown to essentially warn him to not to overdo celebrating the All Blacks' victory.

"I was watching the test and Razor [Robertson] texted me pretty promptly," said Brown, as he reflected on his role in Canterbury's 63-7 thrashing of the Magpies in Christchurch on Sunday.

Brown was promoted from outside the original match-day 23 when Robertson correctly assumed Matt Todd would be required for the All Black squad while Cane recovers.

"I contacted Jed and within two or three minutes Darren Shand [All Black manager] called and said 'Toddy's coming into camp'."

Brown's first start of the campaign was confirmed when the team assembled on Sunday morning, 24 hours after he endured a lung-busting cardio session for the players that were destined to watch the fourth round clash of the Mitre 10 Cup from the stands at AMI Stadium.

"The trainer thrashed three or four boys [on Saturday]. When Razor said I was starting I said 'I'm shattered from the running session you made me do'."

Still, the 25-year-old put in a solid 56-minute shift, and given his history of injuries he savoured every moment.

Brown made his Canterbury debut in 2012 but knee injuries curtailed his involvement in subsequent seasons. He played three games last season but was injured during his solitary start against Waikato, a setback that also ruled him out of Super Rugby in 2016.

Chosen on the bench for the opening round win over Auckland, was not required against Tasman or Northland as newcomer Billy Harmon and Todd shared the openside role.

However, Brown, who was troubled by a calf injury during the pre-season, now has an opportunity to enjoy an extended run in the squad.

"The last two years have been extremely frustrating so it's great to get some game time, get on the front foot and hopefully get the ball rolling again. Touch wood."

Brown had been playing in the development team where the experience involved adapting to the new breakdown rules, laws that have changed the traditional role of a No 7.

"It's a complete mindset shift. You're not over the ball like Sam Cane was in that test. It's sort of bail, and pick your times to counter ruck."

He has also had to pick up some football skills with kicking the ball at the breakdown a legitimate means of disrupting possession.

"I think the halfbacks have had some hands and been kicked in the shins but if it's legal I'm going to keep doing it.

"It looks like negative play at the time though it's a great way to turnover the ball and slow their ball down," he said, even though the collision zone could resemble a primary school game.

"It looks like that a bit eh?" said a player well acquainted with the school of hard knocks.

