Counties lose with penalty miss

Counties Manukau miss crucial final penalty to gift Taranaki win

GETTY IMAGES Joe Reynolds of Counties Manukau was a disconsolate figure after missing the vital penalty.

Taranaki won their fourth national rugby championship game this season on Wednesday night by beating Counties Manukau 30-29 in Pukekohe.

But while Taranaki will take the win, they can consider this a game where they got out of jail as replacement first-five Joe Reynolds incredibly blasted wide with a penalty from 30m in the middle of the field in the last act of the night.

With only one defeat from five games this year, Taranaki continue to be among the pace setters in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, with first-five Marty McKenzie putting in an excellent performance in controlling the game, as well as a goal kicking masterclass.

GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Graham of Taranaki celebrates after a crucial penaly from Counties Manukau missed in the last act of the game.

For Counties, this was their third loss of the campaign and second game in a row they've lost by a point, following the 28-27 defeat to Wellington last Friday.

The Steelers weren't able to get their attack going in the first half and their cause wasn't helped by losing their No 10 Piers Francis early in the game, with his ear almost torn off.

Props collided when Taranaki's Mitchell Graham smashed into Counties' Kalolo Tuiloma in Pukekohe.

Counties also made a couple of crucial handling mistakes in the first half which led to both of Taranaki's tries before the break.

It took just two minutes for Taranaki to get the scoring under way. Pouncing on a loose ball from a lineout they made quick ground up the middle and the attack was finished off by centre Sean Wainui.

Counties struck back quickly with Sione Molia scoring in the right corner, benefitting from a nice kick out wide from Francis.

There were handling errors from both sides as rain began to fall, before McKenzie kicked a couple of penalties and Taranaki got their next try in the 39th minute, capitalising on Reynolds knocking on a high kick. From that Taranaki moved the ball to the right with fullback Stephen Perofeta getting the try.

Flanker Jordan Taufua (his fifth of the season) and winger Sherwin Stowers scored much needed tries for Counties early in the second half, which put them within a point of Taranaki.

In the 67th minute Counties were in front for the first time with Jimmy Tupou making a big run before popping up a pass to Richard Judd, who only had to run in a metre score untouched.

Taranaki captain Mitchell Crosswell scored soon after and McKenzie's fifth successful kick of the night put them back in front 27-26.

Six minutes from time Reynolds landed a long range penalty from out wide to give the lead back to the Steelers. There was one further penalty from McKenzie to come two minutes later.

But Counties had one last roll of the dice after the full-time hooter sounded and they got 30m out before they were awarded a penalty, which Reynolds put to the left, leaving the small crowd at ECOLight stadium stunned.

Taranaki 30 (Sean Wainui, Stephen Perofeta, Mitchell Crosswell tries; Marty McKenzie 3 cons, 3 pens) Counties Manukau 29 (Sione Molia, Jordan Taufua, Sherwin Stowers, Richard Judd tries; Piers Francis con, Joe Reynolds 2 cons pen). HT: 20-7.

- Stuff