Fast-finishing Magpies too strong

A fast finishing Hawke's Bay were too strong for the Southland Stags, winning 43-29 in Invercargill on Thursday night.

Hawke's Bay first-five-eighth Ihaia West celebrated his 50th game in style in the Mitre 10 Cup bonus point win, which was their first victory of the season.

Both teams started the game in an enterprising fashion, looking to make the most of dry conditions.

The Stags struck first, with a Wharenui Hawera penalty from near halfway after a Hawke's Bay player didn't roll away.

The Hawke's Bay backline then started causing problems for the home team, making dangerous incursions which the Stags initially managed to repel, but only just.

Brad Weber scored the first try from a well taken set piece move.

Hawke's Bay loose forward Tony Lamborn produced a nice pass after a lineout to set Weber free and he had too much space for the Southland defence.

Weber had only just returned to the field after a concussion test.

Hawke's Bay continued to cause problems, especially with their fleet footed backs, Robbie Fruean and Matt Garland.

West missed a penalty after 20 minutes which hit the upright, while moments later his opposite Hawera made no mistake, nailing another long range penalty to take the score to 7-6.

The Magpies continued to apply pressure as they spent plenty of time camped in Southland's half, but the Stags managed to scramble.

They launched an attack of their own and were awarded a penalty which Hawera kicked to give them a 9-7 lead.

Hawke's Bay were then rewarded a penalty and Stags No 8 Mika Mafi was yellow-carded for not being back 10 metres from a penalty.

West slotted the penalty.

On the stroke of halftime West got a yellow card for holding back Stags winger Jaye Thompson-Te Muunu.

Hawera slotted the penalty to give the home team a 12-10 lead at halftime despite Hawke's Bay dominating both territory and possession.

An excellent attacking kick by Hawke's Bay forced a rare mistake by Hawera and the visitors scored from a lineout drive, with Ash Dixon crashing over.

Hawke's Bay then scored after some brilliant interplay by their backs.

Centre Jonah Lowe beat several defenders before finding fullback Garland who scored.

The try was converted to give Hawke's Bay the lead, 22-12.

Hawera kicked another penalty to reduce the deficit to seven points after 50 minutes.

This sparked the home team into action with some outstanding attacking phases and eventually Fijian prop Peni Ravai crashed over close to the ruck for the try.

Hawera converted to bring the scores level heading into the final 20 minutes.

Hawke's Bay scored five minutes later from with Emerson catching a well judged crossfield kicked by West, who then converted to give his side a 29-22 lead.

Lamborn then scored a try from an attacking lineout as the visitors secured their four-try bonus point.

The visitors then rubbed salt into Southland's wounds when West scored a try from a Stags turnover which he grubber kicked and won the race to.

Southland grabbed a consolation try with five minutes left when right winger Tauasosi Tuimavave scored after an intercept. The try was converted to take the final score to 43-29.

Hawke's Bay 43 (Brad Weber, Ash Dixon, Matt Garland, Mason Emerson, Tony Lamborn, Ihaia West tries; Ihaia West 4 cons, 1 pen, Tiaan Falcon 1 con) Southland 29 (Peni Ravai, Tauasosi Tuimavave try; Wharenui Hawera 2 cons, 5 pens). HT: 10-12.

