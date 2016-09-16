'Tongan Bear' out for season

Waikato prop Loni Uhila to miss rest of season after breaking arm against Auckland

PHOTOSPORT Waikato prop Loni Uhila will miss the rest of the season after breaking his arm against Auckland.





Waikato have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their Ranfurly Shield defence against Taranaki on Sunday, with prop Loni Uhila to miss the rest of the 2016 season due to a broken right arm.

The Mooloos have delayed their team naming till Saturday, though Uhila revealed in a social media post that his Mitre 10 Cup season had been cut short, after undergoing surgery for the injury he sustained in last Sunday's 35-32 win over Auckland at Eden Park.

The 1.80m, 125kg loosehead, known as the 'Tongan Bear', was replaced around quarter of an hour from fulltime in that fixture, and at the end of the game was seen nursing his arm, using his jersey as an improvised sling.

The 27-year-old then sent a message to his Instagram followers on Thursday, revealing the extent of his ailment, and sharing his x-ray which illustrated the nasty break:

"Hi Team! Unfortunately my 2016 season has come to an end! During the game on Sunday I managed to break my arm. I had surgery today and I can guarantee I'll be back out there as soon as possible getting fit and training for 2017! Although my season was cut short, I'm ending on a high and couldn't have asked for it to go any better! Thanks for all your support so far, onward and upward from here fam!"

This was Uhila's fifth season with Waikato, and it had been a breakthrough year for the affable frontrower, making his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes, and going on to be an instrumental part of their championship-winning side late in the season.

His destructive ball-running ability, and all-round physicality, will be a massive loss for the Mooloo men, who are also expected to be without star playmaker Damian McKenzie, with the All Blacks keeping hold of him in Christchurch ahead of the Saturday night's test against the Springboks. Halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow has been released to play again, while Taranaki are able to call on blockbusting centre Seta Tamanivalu.

Taranaki are set to be Waikato's sternest test of their Shield reign so far. The Mooloo men have so far seen off challenges from championship sides North Harbour and Manawatu, while Taranaki (with four wins and one loss), sit second in the premiership, following a last-gasp 30-29 win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Wednesday night, where Joe Reynolds missed a penalty from handy range after the fulltime siren.

Waikato sit fourth in the premiership, three points behind Taranaki and one behind Auckland, who have both played an extra game than the red, yellow and blacks. Canterbury, with a perfect four bonus-point wins, lead the standings.

Sunday's game at FMG Stadium Waikato kicks off at 4.35pm.

