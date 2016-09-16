Lions sparkle in the rain

Wellington too good for the conditions and Bay of Plenty

GETTY IMAGES Peter Umaga-Jensen of the Wellington Lions waves to the cameras after scoring a try against Bay of Plenty.

Ugly and narrow would've suited Wellington just fine.

Instead the Lions produced some of their most fluent and effective rugby of the Mitre 10 Cup season, to easily see off Bay of Plenty 24-10 at Westpac Stadium on Friday night.

On the type of night that might've produced a 9-6 scoreline in the old days, Wellington were 17-3 up with barely 20 minutes gone thanks to some genuinely high-class ball movement and execution.

Lock Sam Lousi and first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop were in the thick of everything, as prop Reggie Goodes, fullback Peter Umaga-Jensen and wing Wes Goosen crossed for tries. The Lousi-Garden-Bachop combination were at it again after halftime to put Goodes over for a further try to ensure the Lions took maximum points from a match that had loomed as being difficult to win.

"Especially in the first half we finally started to get some flow going. Our forwards were dominating through the middle and our backs were running off them and we were really attacking space and we got some points," Garden-Bachop said.

A schoolboy star at Scots College, the first-five is yet to enjoy the same success at provincial level. But he showed some promising signs for Wellington last year and has kicked on again this time around.

His goalkicking has carried the Lions at times, but against Bay of Plenty Garden-Bachop showed some of his running and ball-playing skills as well.

"I am starting to do more [running] now that I'm getting a bit more comfortable and have had a bit more time in the saddle. But I think sometimes that's actually coming about because my catch-pass isn't good enough at the moment and I need to get better at that and free the guys up on the outside," said Garden-Bachop.

Only he and those close to the team will know if that's fair. From the stands he looks an accomplished player with a full bag of tricks up his sleeve.

With Garden-Bachop playing with good command at first-five, Wellington looked a decent side. Lousi was terrific too, as were others such as flanker Brad Shields. Not much gets past the midfield pairing of Shaun Treeby and Matt Proctor and there is spark in the form of outside backs Peter Umaga-Jensen and Malo Tuitama.

If there was a criticism you might make of this performance, it was that the Lions didn't score the number of points their dominance deserved.

"In that first half we got a really good balance between our run-kick. We were kicking when we needed to relieve pressure and running it when it was on and in the second half we didn't get it as right," Garden-Bachop said.

"We talked at halftime about playing the same way but the danger with making a few breaks in the first half is you think you can do it for the rest of the game so we were probably didn't play in the right area of the field enough in that second half."

But, as coach Earl Va'a later noted, it had been a night when Wellington would have happily taken four competition points and moved on to play Northland on Thursday. As it was they finished with the maximum five to put some real momentum into their campaign for promotion.

Wellington 24 (Reggie Goodes 2, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 2 con) Bay of Plenty 10 (Terrence Hepetema try; Luke Campbell pen, Dan Hollinshead con). HT: 17-3.

- Dominion Post