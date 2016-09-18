Waikato retain the Ranfurly Shield after thrilling draw with Taranaki in Hamilton

SKY SPORT A disallowed Taranaki try allowed Waikato to retain the Ranfurly Shield with a 20-20 draw in Hamilton.

The hundreds of Taranaki fans stranded on the roads after a cliff face slip near Mokau missed a classic, but the Ranfurly Shield stays in Hamilton after a 20-all draw.

No 8 Toa Halafihi charged over for two of Taranaki's tries that looked to have tipped the scales in their favour in a thriller at Waikato Stadium on Sunday, after impressive Fijian winger Sevu Reece bagged a brilliant brace for Waikato.

But the holders fought back and Tyler Campbell's try on debut and Sam Christie's penalty levelled the scores at 20-20.

Fiona Goodall Johnny Faauli scored Taranaki's first try in Hamilton.

One controversial flash point was the TMO's adjudging of Seta Tamanivalu's no-arms take out of Christie in the lead-up to Stephen Perofeta crossing the tryline for Taranaki.

It was disallowed and denied them a 25-17 lead.

Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz Sevu Reece scored two brilliant tries for Waikato against Taranaki.

Waikato were again handed the advantage of facing a team backing up from a Wednesday night game, when Taranaki won 30-29 victory over Counties Manukau after Joe Reynolds missed a simple match-winning penalty after the hooter had sounded in Pukekohe.

The challengers last held the shield in 2012, and it was Waikato who ended that reign by annihilating them 46-10 in New Plymouth.

The Mooloo squad has been ravaged with injuries, with notable absentees including Damian McKenzie (concussion), Atu Moli (ankle) and Loni Uhila, who'll miss the rest of the year after breaking his right arm.

Waikato's patched up team included five changes to the starting XV from their thrilling 35-32 win in Auckland, as well as five fresh faces to their reserves

And it was Taranaki who dominated the possession and territory in the first half, but they generally opted against taking three points on offer in the first half, even with the sharp shooting Marty McKenzie at first five-eighth..

But as the holders stood firm, McKenzie nudged one between the sticks just after Tawera Kerr-Barlow was sin binned for slowing down Taranaki's attack.

Taranaki had burst out of the blocks full of beans, and they finally penetrated the Mooloo men's line when Manasa Mataele galloped through a gaping hole in midfield, before passing left to Johnny Faauli to score in the 28th minute.

Waikato had hardly been in Taranaki's 22 until they won a scrum five metres out after the half-time hooter sounded, following a botched line-out from the visitors.

And with the last play of the half, Reece fended off Taranaki's defenders to slide over in the corner to cut the deficit to three.

Reece then gave Waikato the lead with a brilliant individual try down the left in 42nd minute, as he combined with Melville club team-mate Tevita Taufui, before throwing an outrageous dummy and then touching down under the posts.

But Taranaki were back in Waikato's 22 again, and back in front again within minutes thanks to Halafihi's first try, as the big No 8 coasted to the line with ease.

With a 15-12 lead, Taranaki took the initiative and Halafihi scored his second with a pick and touch down from an unstoppable rolling maul.

Campbell pulled a try back for Waikato on debut, after he burrowed over in the corner and Sam Christie levelled the scores with a penalty in the 74th minute that was enough to keep the shield in Hamilton.

Waikato 20 (Sevu Reece 2, Hame Faiva tries; Sam Christie con, pen) Taranaki 20 (Toa Halafihi 2, Johnny Faauli tries; Marty McKenzie con, pen)

- Stuff