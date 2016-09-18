The tackle that cost Taranaki the Ranfurly Shield

SKY SPORT A disallowed Taranaki try allowed Waikato to retain the Ranfurly Shield with a 20-20 draw in Hamilton.

Seta Tamanivalu might be glad to get on a plane with the All Blacks to Argentina after he all but cost Taranaki a chance of winning the Ranfurly Shield for just the sixth time.

The big centre, who was released from the All Blacks to allow him to play in the shield game against Waikato in Hamilton, was penalised for an illegal tackle late in the game after it appeared teenage fullback Stephen Perofeta had scored one of the greatest tries in shield history to give Taranaki what would have been a decisive lead.

Instead it was called back, Waikato went on the attack and eventually kicked a penalty to draw the match 20-20 which was enough for them to keep the shield.

Fiona Goodall Johnny Faauli may have scored the first try for Taranaki, but it was Waikato who had the last laugh, retaining the Ranfurly Shield with a 20-20 draw in hamilton.

​The dejection and despair on the Taranaki players' faces was evident as many suck to the ground at the final whistle while others simply shouted out expletives.

It was a cruel blow for the team that had looked the better side for the first half but could not overcome a Waikato team that was shorn of many of its first choice players because of injury.

Fiona Goodall A dejected Marty McKenzie takes in the heartbreaking result.

"At the end of the day we just weren't good enough defensively," captain Mitchell Crosswell said immediately after the game.

"We made too many errors defensively and they got too much go forward at the end."

As for Tamanivalu's effort, Crosswell gave a wry smile before answering.

"These games always come down to the small things and that was an example of one of them. We can't do much about that, can we?"

Maybe not but it will be an infamous chapter in Taranaki's shield history that still sees them unable to beat Waikato to win the shield.

The closest they had got was way back in 1953 when they played out a 3-3 draw.

It also meant Taranaki could not get revenge on Waikato after they were the last team to take the shield off Taranaki when they thumped them 46-10 four years ago.

Aside from Tamanivalu's mistake, there will be plenty of other points raised when discussions come up about the game, including some of the officiating while Taranaki's supporters will long wonder just how Waikato were awarded their last try.

Relieved Waikato captain Whetu Douglas was just happy they still had New Zealand rugby's most prized possession.

"I'm just proud - all the way to the end," he said. A draw is a draw but we always had the shield in the back of my head and I'm just proud of the boys."

Taranaki now has to regroup and concentrate on pushing for a top two spot in the Mitre 10 Cup which would give them a home semifinal.

That, in time, might be some consolation.

