Patched up Waikato digging in

No excuses for patched up Waikato as Sam Christie hails young stars with X-factor

Bruce Lim Sam Christie has played in all five of Waikato's matches in this year's Mitre 10 Cup.

Sam Christie has hailed Waikato's young stars for stepping up to the fight as the team continues to battle a crippling injury list.

The Mooloos retained the Ranfurly Shield in Hamilton on Sunday after drawing 20-20 with Taranaki, having made five changes to their starting XV.

Five new faces were introduced to the reserves, too, after they won 35-32 in Auckland in round four, which came at a cost with injuries to key men, including Damian McKenzie (concussion), Atu Moli (ankle) and Loni Uhila, who'll miss the rest of the year after breaking his right arm.

Tyler Campbell was called up from the under-19s to make his Mitre 10 Cup debut at fullback to cover for the injured Jordan Trainor (ankle).

Campbell scored a pivotal try on debut as Waikato fought back from 20-12 down to hold on to the shield, which next goes on the line when Canterbury come to Hamilton next week.

Christie switched from 12 to 10 in McKenzie's absence, and the 29-year-old, who made his debut for the province 10 years ago, says the young players are digging in while displaying an X-factor that's winning them matches.

19-year-old Fijian winger Sevu Reece scored two outstanding solo tries to give Waikato the lead for the first time in the clash, which comes a week after he scored his first try for the Mooloos in the win at Eden Park.

"We're just happy the boys stuck in there. Not all the calls were going our way and we just had a bit of belief. For them to dig it out for that result, it's great," said Christie.

"We knew of the injuries straight after the Auckland game. At our very first training [last week] we talked about it and we said we're not going to make it an excuse in our result today [Sunday].

"All the boys just dug in there and we were never going to use it as an excuse.

"For the boys that have come in for their first game, or haven't played so much rugby, they played awesome."

Midfielder Tevita Taufui made his first start of the year as did young prop Sefo Kautai in the front row.

Reece was starting his fourth game on the spin, with Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara making only his third appearance at this level on the opposite wing.

Tavuyara scored twice in that win over Auckland to take Waikato out to a 35-18 lead, before they held on for their third win of the year.

Reece and Tavuyara have shown off their talents, and Campbell's try against Taranaki was a game breaker as Waikato recovered to retain the shield for the sixth time this year.

"We've got young Tyler Campbell at fullback who we've had to pull out of under-19s to come and play," added Christie.

"There's a lot of talent, a lot of flair and a lot of X-factor.

"It's exactly what we need and we just need to give them good front foot ball and just watching them run is awesome."

The draw with Taranaki keeps Waikato in the top four on points difference, with Auckland sat just below them in fifth on 17 points.

Taranaki and Counties Manukau are second and third on 20 and 19 points respectively, with Canterbury top with 21 points.

- Stuff