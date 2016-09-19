Tamanivalu: TMO made fair call

Seta Tamanivalu says TMO made a fair call in denying Taranaki a match-winning try

Bruce Lim A dejected Seta Tamanivalu said Taranaki were gutted after drawing 20-20 with Waikato.

Seta Tamanivalu believes the TMO made a fair call in ruling out Stephen Perofeta's try because of his no-arms take out of Waikato's Sam Christie.

The Taranaki midfielder was penalised for the incident which denied them their fourth try of Sunday's thrilling Ranfurly Shield encounter in Hamilton, which finished 20-20.

Perofeta crossed the line for a try that would have put Taranaki ahead 25-17 in the last quarter, as they looked to win the shield for the first time in five years.

But the TMO went back to review Tamanivalu's tackle that happened long after Perofeta had touched down.

READ MORE:

* Waikato draw to keep the Shield

* The tackle that cost Taranaki the Shield

* NPC wrap-up: Week 5

* Cliff slip blocks rugby fans

The try was chalked off and Christie added a penalty to level the scores minutes later, which meant Waikato held on to the Log o' Wood for the sixth time this year.

Tamanivalu admitted it left like Taranaki had 'one hand' on the shield when he entered the fray in the 50th minute.

But his challenge on Christie wasn't the reason they didn't take the shield back to New Plymouth, he said.

"I'm not sure but it's the ref's call. I think it's a fair call," said Tamanivalu, who joined the team on Sunday after he was released by the All Blacks following their 41-13 thrashing of South Africa in Christchurch on Saturday night.

"I'm not blaming anyone but we've got a chance to win the game, and we just let ourselves down," he added.

"We felt like we were winning there in the second half. Instead of going backwards, we got the lead and we should have put our foot on the throat and put them away.

"I felt it when I came on - we had one hand on the shield but they came back, and it was pretty tough for the boys after that. Everyone's gutted."

The draw keeps Taranaki second in the Mitre 10 Cup standings with 20 points from six games, while Waikato are fourth on 17 points having played a game less.

- Stuff