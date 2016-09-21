Reece's rise through the ranks

Sevu Reece soars to Waikato's wing as dizzying rise through the ranks continues

Fiona Goodall Sevu Reece is Waikato's top try scorer after five rounds, with three to his name.

Sevu Reece has soared to Waikato's wing with dizzying speed.

The 19-year-old Fijian starred as Waikato clipped Taranaki's efforts to win the Ranfurly Shield with the challengers in full flight.



Taranaki were 8-0 ahead when Reece picked his moment to shine with the first of his two brilliant tries in Sunday's thrilling 20-all draw in Hamilton.

Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz Reece scored twice against Taranaki, as Waikato held on to the Ranfurly Shield.

He came to New Zealand from Fiji in 2014 and was playing First XV rugby for Hamilton Boys' High School just last year, before Melville snapped him up to their development team.

Now Reece is excelling in Waikato's Mitre 10 Cup campaign, after a dazzling first year playing club rugby for Melville, who won their first Breweries Shield title in 35 years.

After missing the opening round loss to Tasman, Reece has been named to start on Waikato's left wing in their next five games, and he scored his first try for the Mooloos in their exhilarating 35-32 win over Auckland at Eden Park.

But Reece really caught the eye when Taranaki came to town.

He first burst through the line and slid over in the corner for Waikato's first try after the hooter had sounded, before another sensational score in in the 42nd minute.

The Mooloos broke down the left and with ball in hand, Reece showed his fleet of foot with a step inside before throwing a big dummy, which Taranaki's defenders bought hook, line and sinker, and a dash to the try line that gave Waikato a 12-8 lead.

It's the kind of play Reece has pulled off playing in Waikato's club rugby competition for Melville as they were crowned champions.

"I was thinking 'you've got the ball, give it to me' and I was trying out little short steps and managed to go through and ended up scoring the try," said Reece.

"It was a really big change for me coming straight out of school rugby into club rugby and then up to this level [Mitre 10 Cup]."

He finished the year as the club's top points scorer (109) having played fullback, wing and centre, with him sharing goal kicking responsibilities, too.

And Reece said he's beginning to come to terms with his new surroundings after his meteoric rise, following the daunting transition from school to club rugby, then New Zealand's national provincial championship.

"It was really tough for me to start but our coaches and senior players, working alongside them makes it a lot easier," he said.

"It's great working alongside some of the Super Rugby boys and All Blacks.

"Their knowledge and trying to get some of it out of them, [I am] learning and I keep working every day."

His Melville club coac​h Craig Walters admitted Reece could be picked up by the Chiefs based on his rapid rise through the ranks.

"Just to see what he can do with the ball and the confidence he has, to have a go like he did, and to grow as an individual as well, it's been a pretty meteoric rise," said Walters.

"He's got all the time in the world, he sees space very well and he's probably one the best backs defensively in the competition.

"I believe he's got an element in his contract with Waikato that's a Chiefs contract, so whether the meteoric rise he might continue to achieve could see him in a Chiefs jersey, perhaps."

