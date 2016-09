Recap: Southland Stags v Bay of Plenty Steamers - Mitre 10 Cup NPC rugby week six

Robyn Edie/ Fairfax NZ Southland Stags player Tauasosi Tuimavave on the burst.

Southland took their first NPC Championship win this year with a 20-16 victory over Bay of Plenty in Invercargill, in the first game of week six in the Mitre 10 Cup.

READ MORE:

* Season-defining nine days for the Stags

Team Form (Oldest to latest) Bay of Plenty Southland Win Loss KEY:

- Stuff