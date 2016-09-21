Injuries force Waikato changes

Injury-hit Waikato are forced to ring the changes for Counties Manukau clash

Injuries and international commitments leave Waikato with no choice but to ring the changes for Friday night's clash with Counties Manukau in Pukekohe.

Damian McKenzie and Tawera Kerr-Barlow have joined the All Blacks touring squad that flies for Argentina on Friday, which means Harrison Levien is promoted from the bench to start at halfback alongside Sam Christie.

Melville front-rower Josh Iosefa-Scott will make his first start for the Mooloos at tighthead prop in place of Sefo Kautai, who's out because of a concussion knock he suffered in the 20-all draw against Taranaki on Sunday, which was Waikato's third successful defence of the Ranfurly Shield in this year's Mitre 10 Cup.

﻿There are three more changes to the forward pack, with Jacob Skeen (shoulder) and Jordan Manihera (ankle) dropping out of the squad altogether because of injury, with Brad Tucker and Adam Burn taking their place.

﻿Mitch Jacobson replaces Murray Iti at openside flanker, and he'll line-up alongside Burn, who's starting his first game of this year's national provincial championship after struggling with a knee and then ankle injury, with the latter sustained in the 35-32 win over Auckland at Eden Park.

Prop Ayden Johnstone is called up to the bench with lock Leva Fifita, who could both potentially make their Waikato debuts.

The Mooloos are unchanged from 10-15, with Samoan halfback Pele Cowley named in the reserves.

Former Ireland halfback Isaac Boss is still absent because of a hamstring problem.

It's the second week in a row Waikato have been forced to make five changes to their starting XV, but head coach Sean Botherway said he trusted his squad to cope with it.

"I think every team is probably dealing with a bit of adversity this time of year, but we were proud of the way the boys stuck in there last week [against Taranaki]," said Botherway.

"We've just got to keep going. It is what it is. There's no point worrying about it."

Waikato are fourth in the standings on 17 points having played five games, with Counties sat above them in third on 19 points having played a game more.

Waikato: Tyler Campbell, Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara, Willis Halaholo, Tevita Taufui, Sevu Reece, Sam Christie, Harrison Levien; Whetu Douglas (c), Mitch Jacobson, Adam Burn, Brian Alainu'uese, Brad Tucker, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Hame Faiva, Latu Talakai. Reserves: Steven Misa, Tau Koloamatangi, Ayden Johnstone, Leva Fifita, Murray Iti, Pele Cowley, Jason Robertson, Milford Keresoma.

Counties Manukau: Luteru Laulala, Sione Fifita, Sam Vaka, Cardiff Vaega, Sherwin Stowers; Piers Francis, Augustine Pulu, Sootala Fa'aso'o, Jordan Taufua, Jimmy Tupou, Matiaha Martin, Viliame Rarasea, Kalolo Tuiloma, Gafatasi Su'a, Sean Bagshaw. Reserves: Hika Elliot, Pauliasi Manu, Sione Faletau, Matt Vaai, Onosa'i Auva'a, Richard Judd, Nathan de Thierry, Joe Ikenasio.

