Mopping up Northland for Shields

Wellington captain Brad Shields to bring up half-century against Northland

Mark Tantrum Wellington captain Brad Shields will play his 50th game for the province on Thursday.

You presume Brad Shields did the dishes before any of us media types made it to Rugby League Park.

We were all there to see the Wellington captain be among the last to leave the team's training paddock on Wednesday and - yet again - be the only player to pack any training equipment away.

It's not some kind of statement, he says, nor an attempt to set an example. It's just something he always does, including during the Hurricanes' season, because it's good manners.

Ross Giblin Brad Shields in his Taita College days, back in 2008.

Some guys report to the training base each morning, grab a mug from the dishwasher, make their hot drink and wander off.

Shields will empty the dishwasher, load up any dirty stuff, wipe down the benches and then enjoy his cuppa.

READ MORE:

* Negative Kiwis, 'ease up on ABs'

* Fitzy on All Blacks' dominance

* Kenya chasing Tietjens to coach sevens

* All Blacks clinch Rugby Championship title

The blindside flanker will make his 50th appearance for Wellington on Thursday night, when they meet Northland in Whangarei.

The team want to mark their captain's milestone with a good performance not because that's what you always say in these circumstances or because they feel obligated, but because they genuinely appreciate his contribution.

"It's a huge achievement for Brad," Wellington coach Earl Va'a said.

"The work he puts into our campaign week-in, week-out, day-in, day-out with our young players - and even the other players that've been around for a while - he epitomises what we're trying to build here in Wellington.

"Brad just takes it in his stride and it's part of who he is and what he's built over the last few years in the Wellington jersey, and with his experience that he's brought back from the Hurricanes, we're very fortunate to have such a great leader in amongst our environment."

Now 25, Shields was in his teens when he made his Wellington debut back in 2010.

A humble Stokes Valley boy who resisted advances from bigger schools and attended Taita College, he's pretty chuffed to have made it this far.

"It's obviously a special thing 50 games for your province. Getting 50 for the Hurricanes is very special, but there's something about doing it for your province because you've come through the age grades, it's your home and it's really special to get that 50," Shields said.

- Dominion Post