Canterbury ring changes for Otago

Jack Goodhue the constant as Canterbury strive to atone for shock loss

PHOTOSPORT Solid start: Jack Goodhue is the only member of the Canterbury backline to start every game for the national provincial championship title holders as the centre enjoys sustained game time after a knee injury.

Jack Goodhue's future appears set in stone, a fitting scenario for the rock of the Canterbury backline.

The only member of Scott Robertson's Mitre 10 Cup back division to start each game for the defending champions, Goodhue also took a step closer to establishing himself at Super Rugby level on Wednesday when he committed to the Crusaders for three more seasons.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Former Wanganui representative Poasa Waqanibau is poised to make his debut for Canterbury off the bench against Otago in Christchurch on Saturday.

Although regular game time is far from assured when the Crusaders start their latest quest for a long-awaited eighth Super Rugby title in February, the 21-year-old Northlander is making all the right moves to potentially build a midfield partnership with Ryan Crotty in 2017.

Had a serious knee injury not ended his national provincial championship campaign in the second round last year, Goodhue would have probably debuted under Todd Blackadder but the rehabilitation programme, while going to plan, meant he was unable to challenge David Havili or Kieron Fonotia.

But with Fonotia now in Wales and Robbie Fruean linked with a move to Blackadder's Bath, Goodhue has an opportunity for career advancement under Robertson, his former coach at the New Zealand under-20s team in 2015.

"Hopefully next year is going to be the year for me where I get at least one cap for the Crusaders," said Goodhue, who starts at centre against second-tier championship frontrunners Otago at AMI Stadium on Saturday.

Regardless of how Robertson configures his backline with the assistance of Leon MacDonald, Goodhue is just relieved to log consistent game time for Canterbury with second five-eighth Rob Thompson and an ever-changing array of wings.

Johnny McNicholl, Nathan Earle, George Bridge and Marshall Suckling have rotated out wide; the experienced McNicholl and Hong Kong-born Englishman Earle start against Otago after being on the bench and outside the 23 respectively last weekend.

Goodhue had no problem with operating inside a different wing from one game to the next, a view underscored by the fact the backs have scored 19 of Canterbury's 27 tries in five games to date, the wings nine.

"It's not too hard because they're all good. They're good good talkers and communicators, I can rely on all of them. It doesn't really worry me."

However, an inability to capitalise on 11 line breaks during the shock loss to Manawatu last Saturday - Bridge scored Canterbury's solitary try - means finishing has been among the work-ons at training this week.

Getting caned 12-5 in the penalty count endured Robertson was also focusing on the breakdown and adapting to the referee. He also admitted culpability for not demanding a more conservative game plan given the wet conditions in Palmerston North.

Other than rejigging his back three Robertson has changes to the starting pack line-up that lost 19-13 to the Turbos with Billy Harmon and Reed Prinsep starting on the flanks and Scott Barrett dropping to the bench for Dave McDuling. Alex Hodgman replaces Daniel Lienert-Brown at loosehead.

Fijian back Poasa Waqanibau makes his debut off the bench while halfback Alby Mathewson - an injury replacement for Mitchell Drummond - will be given time to recover from a historic calf injury.

The former All Black debuted off the bench in Manawatu to meet eligibility criteria and with a Ranfurly Shield challenge against Waikato looming Wednesday and a tough clash to New Plymouth on Sunday week he can expect more game time when Canterbury hit the road.

Canterbury: Jordie Barrett, Johnny McNicholl, Jack Goodhue, Rob Thompson, Nathan Earle, Richie Mo'unga, Ere Enari, Luke Whitelock [captain], Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep, Dominic Bird, Dave McDuling, Siate Tokolahi, Ben Funnell, Alex Hodgman. Reserves; Nathan Vella, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Scott Barrett, Tom Sanders, Jack Stratton, Poasa Waqanibau, Ben Volavola.

