Favourite Magpies facing southern challenge MARC HINTON

Who ya got? Hawke's Bay are the bookies' favourites but the southern men of Southland and Otago are also quietly confident in what shapes as a competitive second-tier of the provincial competition.

The Magpies loaded up on talent by adding halfback Alby Mathewson, flanker Brendon O'Connor, hooker Ged Robinson, wing Telusa Veaqinu, lock Mark Abbott and prop Max Lahiff among a large personnel change.

All Black Ben Franks also joined the province but is unlikely to see much action this year.

When you consider that the Magpies retained Zac Guildford, Andrew Horrell, Gillies Kaka and Trinity Spooner-Nera in their backs and Karl Lowe, Ash Dixon and skipper Mike Coman up front, they should have the firepower to match anyone in the championship.

But two teams appear to stand in their way.

Jamie Mackintosh and his Southland Stags have a formidable lineup, with a solid core of Super Rugby performers who always play hard in the maroon of New Zealand's southernmost province.

With Nic Barrett, John Hardie, Elliot Dixon, Tim Boys, Josh Bekhuis and Michael Fatialofa in the pack and Robbie Robinson, Marty McKenzie, Cardiff Vaega and Taylor Adams in the backs, Mackintosh is confident he has a side capable of pushing for the silverware - and promotion.

"Last week we went to Bluff for a camp," he said.

"The last couple of years I think we've taken our team building and values for granted, and that was a great starting point. The boys have worked pretty hard, and there's a good feel about the squad."

Mackintosh said his team's eye was on the big prize but their focus was on making a better start than last season.

Beaten finalists last year Otago will also be worth watching. Most of that squad are back, with former All Black lock Tom Donnelly and quality loosie/lock Ezra Taylor added to boost forward resources.

"It feels like we've got a wee bit more depth, and a wee bit more experience this year so we're looking forward to giving it a good crack," said forward Paul Grant.

Last year Otago played a high-tempo game under Tony Brown and Grant indicated something similar as they again look to move the ball. The presence of Japanese halfback Fumiaki Tanaka will help with that.

Tasman and Northland will also fancy their chances of making the semis while Manawatu and North Harbour will focus on improving on their efforts of last year.

