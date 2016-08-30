Land, chief's title for Fiji 7s coach

Fiji gift sevens coach Ben Ryan land and make him chief as Olympics gold medal celebrations continue

GETTY IMAGES Ben Ryan and Ro Dakuwaqa celebrate Fiji's Olympics sevens gold medal success in Rio.

Fiji rugby sevens coach Ben Ryan has been given land and made a chief in the Pacific paradise.

Celebrations have continued in Fiji after Englishman Ryan masterminded their first Olympics medal – gold in the sevens where they beat Great Britain in the final.

Ryan has become a national hero in Fiji.

He had already been made a Companion of the Order of Fiji – the nation's highest honour.

Now the people of Serua have presented 1.2 hectares of land in Vunibau to him at a special ceremony.

He was also bestowed with a traditional chief's name - Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara - by the people of Serua, one of Fiji's 14 provinces.

Coach @benjaminryan gifted 3 acres of land and the name Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara by the people of #Serua #Fiji pic.twitter.com/RfLnXnxA0s — Fiji 7s Team (@Fiji7sTeam) August 29, 2016

Ryan, 44, said he was lost for words as accolades continue to come his way.

Fiji captain Osea Kolinisau said Ryan had made the difference to the team, giving them the consistency that earned them a World Series title and then the Olympics breakthrough as sevens made its debut in Rio.

"We are really blessed that he came and coached Fiji. He brought out the real Fiji. For years we tried to get back the Fijian flair and when Ben came, he brought that out and brought a real consistency to our game," Kolinisau said.

With his Olympics mission accomplished Ryan is expected to step away from the Fijian game.

He revealed he had received "about 20 offers" for other coaching positions since the Rio success.

Ryan coached the England sevens team from 2007-13 before taking up the Fiji position.

