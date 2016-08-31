Silver medalists visit school

Women's Sevens stars inspire Waikato kids

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX NZ From L-R, Jessica Beard, Huriana Manuel, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Terina Te Tamaki have a good laugh with Principal Gareth Duncan on Tuesday afternoon.

With their silver medals proudly displayed around their necks, the 'sisters' from the New Zealand Women's Sevens team were welcomed at St Columba's Catholic Primary School.

The Hamilton school hosted a special assembly for the athletes on Tuesday afternoon, after their success at the Rio Olympics.

Players Huriana Manuel, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Te Rina Te Tamaki, along with referee Jessica Beard, spoke to the students about their experiences in Rio, and what it takes to get to that level.

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX NZ Huriana Manuel talks to Principal of St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Gareth Duncan about her road to Rio after she got back in to the team after breaking her ankle.

But not without a little bit of fun also.

Principal Gareth Duncan was MC for the occasion, and entertained the athletes and students with questions, games and competitions.

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX NZ Theresa Fitzpatrick signs autographs for students at St Columba's School in Hamilton.

He presented the women with another large silver medal on behalf of St Columba's, and lolly leis to wear around their necks.

There was Beyonce blasting on the radio, spot prizes, a kicking competition, and a proud haka by the boys of St Columba's.

Huriana Manuel spoke about her fight to get back into the squad after breaking her ankle in 2014.

She told the kids it was all about waking up and having a positive attitude every day.

"Seeing the girls on the field or TV and being very proud of them, but you know, I wanted to be on the field with them.

"So that gave me that extra motivation to get back on the horse, get back in the gym, get back to physio and get myself right."

Theresa Fitzpatrick decided to put her medical studies on hold to pursue the Olympic Sevens dream, while referee Jessica Beard started reffing when she was 16 years old.

And 19 year old Te Rina Te Tamaki wasn't even looking at this year's Olympics as a goal.

Te Tamaki was a student at Hamilton Girls' High School last year before being selected for the Olympics team.

"It's been a pretty busy year, I was dreaming of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it happened in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

"You just never know, if you put in the good work it can happen when you least suspect it."

Duncan said the students and teachers were impressed.

"It was extra special for the young children to see that hard work is real. Those women did a great job sharing the realness of life, job, studies.

"And they just happen to love sport and it's rugby. They are strong, they look tough and they're beautiful."

The students were allowed to hold and touch the medals, and get their autographs after the assembly.

"The kids were great saying, 'they signed my bag and my poster, and we didn't realise it would be so heavy.'

"This opens up our young women's thinking to see that it's not just about netball or hockey."

