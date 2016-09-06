Gordon Tietjens retires as NZ sevens coach

ONE News All Blacks Sevens coach Gordon Tietjens says it’s time for someone else to “have a fair crack” at taking the team to the 2020 Olympics.

After 22 years at the helm, Sir Gordon Tietjens' time as New Zealand Sevens coach is over.

The 60-year-old announced his retirement from the role at a NZ Rugby press conference in Wellington on Tuesday morning, accompanied by NZR chief executive Steve Tew.

Tietjens said it was time for some new ideas in the team and he was looking forward to spending some time at the beach with family.

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Gordon Tietjens announces his retirement as NZ sevens coach.

He also hoped to continue with NZ Rugby in the future, in a role of some description.

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Gordon Tietjens has retired as coach of the NZ sevens team.

Tietjens set the bar in rugby sevens, winning 12 world series titles, two world championship titles and four Commonwealth Games golds as coach of the New Zealand team. He was also the only sevens coach inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Tew said Tietjens had carved out a unique place in New Zealand rugby history.

"Titch has guided the All Blacks Sevens team through more than 100 international tournaments, a remarkable achievement that may never be equalled," Tew said.



"The number of former sevens players who've gone on to become All Blacks speaks for itself and demonstrates the incredible impact that Titch has had on our game.

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Media gather for Gordon Tietjens' announcement he has retired as NZ sevens coach.

"To put the length of his career into context, when he first began in this role rugby was an amateur game, Jim Bolger was Prime Minister and several members of the current All Blacks Sevens team hadn't even been born.



"New Zealand Rugby and our country owe him a debt of gratitude for the legacy he's left behind and all the memories and careers he's shaped along the way."

OLYMPICS FINALE

​The sevens coaching legend led New Zealand through a disappointing maiden Olympic campaign, where the team finished fifth and outside the medals.

That came after a third placing on the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2015-16, despite the team winning three of 10 tournaments.

New Zealand last held the world series title in the 2013-14 season.

A review into the failed Olympic campaign is yet to be completed.

With Tietjens no longer in the running to lead the national side towards Tokyo 2020, NZ Rugby will be on the hunt for a successor.

Tietjens said he was proud of what the team had achieved during his tenure as coach.

"I love the sevens game and I'm immensely proud of what I've achieved and what all our players have been able to achieve in my time with the team," he said.



"We were all incredibly disappointed with our results in Rio, but we have to acknowledge just how far sevens rugby has come.

"It's become intensely competitive and the Olympics proved just how tough it is to win at this level these days. I'm sure lessons will be learnt and I wish my successor all the best for the Sevens Series ahead and for the Tokyo Olympic Games.



"I've loved my time in sevens and I aim to still be involved in some capacity. I'm now working through what those next steps are."

TOP SCOUT TIETJENS

Tietjens started coaching the New Zealand Sevens side in 1994, and famously brought Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and others through his national side.

His ability to spot and get the most out of young talent was one of his most impressive qualities, proved by the number of players who went on to play for the All Blacks.

Current All Blacks Julian Savea, Ben Smith, Beauden Barrett and Waisake Naholo were all coached by Tietjens in their younger years.

Tietjens leaves the New Zealand team having won four Commonwealth Games gold medals and 12 World Series titles to his name.

