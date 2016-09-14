Horan out as NZ women's 7s coach

New Zealand women's sevens coach Sean Horan steps down after four years in role

GETTY IMAGES Sean Horan has stepped down as coach of the national women's sevens team.

Sean Horan has stepped down as coach of the New Zealand women's sevens team.

Horan led the New Zealand sevens sisters as they ventured into professionalism, winning three World Rugby Women's Sevens Series titles and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Russia.

New Zealand also came home with a silver medal to show for their efforts at the Rio Olympics, not the gold they were after but a more than respectable performance.

GETTY IMAGES Horan began coaching the national side in 2012.

Should he throw his hat into the ring, Horan would be one of the favourites to take the New Zealand Sevens men's coaching role, after Sir Gordon Tietjens left that position.

READ MORE:

* Tietjens 'gave it everything'

* Five options to replace Tietjens

* Waldrom wants sevens job

Horan will always be remembered as the coach who took women's sevens to a new level in this country.

He led the Go4Gold programme, which sought to identify athletes capable of playing at the Rio Olympics in sevens.

The likes of Kayla McAlister and Portia Woodman were brought over from netball as part of that programme, and have been key players in New Zealand's four years in the world series.

"I'm immensely proud of the team, the players and the management," Horan said. "It's been a huge privilege to have been part of this amazing ride.

"We fell short of our goal in Rio, but we shouldn't lose sight of what we've achieved. We've built a strong platform for the future and that's a credit to the hard work our players and management have put in over the years.



"Our vision was always to inspire young women to wear the black jersey and be very proud and I think we did that.

"The game now is huge. There are many clear pathways for young women to embrace sevens and aspire to wear the black jersey."

Of late, Horan has also overseen an increase in the depth New Zealand possess in women's sevens, with a number of young players flooding into the programme.

Horan's New Zealand team won 10 of 20 world series tournaments run over the past four years, despite failing to win a tournament in the 2015-16 season.

The new coaches for the men's and women's sevens teams are likely to be announced in October.

- Stuff