New Zealand women's sevens coach Sean Horan steps down, contemplates men's job

Sean Horan has two days to decide whether he wants to become Sir Gordon Tietjens' successor.

On Wednesday morning, Horan announced he was stepping down as coach of the New Zealand women's sevens team after four years in the role.

He led the women into their professional era, winning three of four World Rugby Women's Sevens Series titles and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens title in Russia. The team also claimed a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Now Horan is deciding if he wants to lead another Olympic campaign, but this time with the national men's side.

Should he tweak his CV and submit it to New Zealand Rugby headquarters in Wellington by 5pm Friday, Horan would become the favourite to take the reins through to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

It's a tough decision for him to make, weighing up if he has the required skill and time - taking into account his young family - to do the role justice.

"It's something that I'm having to deliberate over," Horan said.

"I've reflected over our Olympic programme, how much hard work that went into it, how much hard work would have to go into a men's programme, whether I believe I'm up to it, and if it should be part of my life at the moment.

"I've got a young family, a busy family, so it may or may not suit. It's just sounding that out but there's a little bit more water to go under the bridge before something definite happens with me applying for it."

Horan is a career coach. He won't be leaving rugby, but his family will be the big factor in what decision he makes.

Before taking up the women's sevens role, Horan was coach of the Bay of Plenty Steamers, and he admitted he misses aspects of the 15-man game.

That's just another factor he will have to weigh up in the coming hours as the job application deadline nears.

His period as national women's sevens coach will be remembered for taking the sport to a new level in this country.

He led the Go4Gold programme, which sought to identify athletes capable of playing at the Rio Olympics in sevens.

The likes of Kayla McAlister and Portia Woodman were brought over from netball as part of that programme, and have been key players in New Zealand's four years in the world series.

"You [coach] so that you're able to change some lives," Horan said.

"A lot of the girls have been able to change their lives and really set them on a pretty good platform for life. We've got some great characters in that programme. I remember a bit more than just the successes we had."

A generation of young girls are now growing up with rugby as a viable sporting choice thanks to the efforts of the national sevens team.

Horan said that is another thing he will be proud of.

"We hit the Olympics with a bang, and that was what our whole vision was: to inspire young women to wear the black jersey.

"I think we nailed that. It was part of establishing a legacy and when you come back, our players and management are being tapped on the shoulder for congratulations about our silver medal by Joe public, that's pretty cool.

"I'll always cherish it for the rest of my life."

Horan's New Zealand team won 10 of 20 world series tournaments over the past four years, despite failing to win a tournament in the 2015-16 season.

The new coaches for the men's and women's sevens teams are likely to be announced in October.

