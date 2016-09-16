NZ qualified for sevens world cup

New Zealand men's and women's teams qualified for Rugby World Cup Sevens

New Zealand's national sevens teams have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in 2018.

Both the men's and women's sides are defending world champions, having won the previous world cup titles in Moscow in 2013.

Previous quarterfinalists and semifinalists are automatic qualifiers for the men's and women's tournaments respectively.

The men's tournament will see 24 teams compete, while the women's is a 16 team tournament. Both tournaments will be played at San Francisco's AT&T Park on the city waterfront.

Joining the men's team will be England, Fiji, South Africa, Wales, Australia, Kenya and France, while the United States also qualify as hosts.

The top four nations in the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series, not including those already qualified, will also earn a spot in the tournament.

The final 11 places will go to Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Oceania (2 each) and North America (1).

New Zealand are joined by Canada, Spain and the United States as early qualifiers for the women's world cup, and again will be joined by the next four highest finishers in the coming world series.

Europe , Asia (2 each), Africa, North America, South America and Oceania (1 each) will then be able to qualify spots through regional competitions.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said they hope to keep up the momentum after a strong showing for the sport at the Olympic Games.

"The success of rugby sevens at the recent Olympic Games in Rio gave the game a huge shot in the arm and we are working hard to ensure its popularity continues to rise in the coming years," he said.

"Part of that is building on the success of previous RWC Sevens tournaments, which come at the mid-point in the Olympic cycle.

"Being a vibrant and exciting city, San Francisco is the perfect place to stage this tournament, which in the past has provided plenty of thrilling rugby action."

The four day tournament will take place in July 2018, with tickets going on sale next year.

