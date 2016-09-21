Kenya chasing Tietjens

Kenya keen to tap into Sir Gordon Tietjens' sevens knowledge

Sir Gordon Tietjens' sevens knowledge continues to be in demand after stepping away from the top New Zealand job.
Sir Gordon Tietjens's international sevens coaching career may not be over with African powerhouse Kenya chasing his services.

Radio Sport report Kenyan are keen on tapping into the knowledge of the Kiwi guru, who retired from coaching the New Zealand team this year with every accolade to his name except an Olympics medal.

The Kenya Rugby Union claim they have contacted Tietjens, who will visit the country shortly.

Kenyan chairman Richard Omwela alleges Tietjens is available though it may be more of a consultancy role.

Kenya are coached by former sevens star and captain Benjamin Ayimba.

Kenya have gone on from being an emerging force on the world series to being an established side. This year they claimed the Singapore leg of the series, thrashing Fiji 30-7.

Tietjens' standing in the game is second to none and would allow him to pick and choose his assignments, much the way All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has done since stepping down after winning the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby have yet to name a replacement for Tietjens with the 2016-17 Sevens World Series imminent.

 - Stuff

special offers